Zlatan being Zlatan – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 18.

Football

Zlatan.

Say my name pic.twitter.com/QdSk9w66t0 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) March 20, 2023

Antony took a trip down memory lane.

My first goal as a professional! 4 years ago!! Very good to remember and see the path we walked! ⚽️🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/3SlSdVNDAt — Antony Santos (@antony00) March 20, 2023

Luke Ayling promised Robbie Keane.

Ebere Eze was grateful.

Thank you for always sticking with us, @CPFC fans ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IQOCm8ZWys — Ebere (@EbereEze10) March 20, 2023

Gary Lineker thinks Barcelona have got the job done.

Spot the difference…

With or without my magic hat? 😂💡 pic.twitter.com/FpMwWVOFz5 — Bruno Guimarães (@brunoog97) March 20, 2023

Alan Shearer played a round.

Formula One

Fernando Alonso was celebrating his 100th podium finish… after he was handed back the third place that was given to George Russell.

100th Podium ! What an amazing TEAM we have and fast car! Proud of you @AstonMartinF1 💙. pic.twitter.com/ozhApWJbc1 — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) March 19, 2023

This is what it means. 💚#SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/MECFzJvIg7 — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 20, 2023

Mercedes made a joke after Russell was pictured with the trophy.

Don’t worry. Pics still good. 😂 pic.twitter.com/8el14owLzO — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 20, 2023

F1 departed the bright lights of Jeddah.

There were more than a few fireworks in our second race of the season! 🎆#SaudiArabianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/WqMHL1lAqW — Formula 1 (@F1) March 19, 2023

Lando Norris was already focused on the next round.

Toughhhhh weekend, but they happen sometimes. Australia next 🫱 pic.twitter.com/LLb0BpA0zX — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) March 20, 2023

Cricket

Ben Stokes mocked himself.

Didn’t know what the off side was back then…big hack through the leg side 🤣 https://t.co/LtxgIKBbkl — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) March 20, 2023

Boxing

Eddie Hearn needed an early-morning boost before touching down in Dublin.

Off to Dublin for the #TaylorCameron press conference. Give me coffee! ☘️ — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) March 20, 2023

Cycling

Dame Laura Kenny revealed her baby’s gender.

Darts

Chris Dobey had a big issue.

Disaster of a week continues, still no sign of my luggage 🙈😴 so annoying, definitely think they need to look at this and allow us to fly with our darts in hand luggage it’s our livelihood. — Chris Dobey (@Dobey180) March 20, 2023