Zlatan being Zlatan – Monday's sporting social By Press Association March 20 2023, 6.49pm Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates (Andrea Bressanutti/AP). Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 18. Football Zlatan. Say my name pic.twitter.com/QdSk9w66t0— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) March 20, 2023 Antony took a trip down memory lane. My first goal as a professional! 4 years ago!! Very good to remember and see the path we walked! ⚽️🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/3SlSdVNDAt— Antony Santos (@antony00) March 20, 2023 Luke Ayling promised Robbie Keane. pic.twitter.com/uNJ9ROVOPE— Leeds United (@LUFC) March 20, 2023 Ebere Eze was grateful. Thank you for always sticking with us, @CPFC fans ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IQOCm8ZWys— Ebere (@EbereEze10) March 20, 2023 Gary Lineker thinks Barcelona have got the job done. Surely a @LaLigaEN title victory for @FCBarcelona in #ElClasico— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 19, 2023 Spot the difference… With or without my magic hat? 😂💡 pic.twitter.com/FpMwWVOFz5— Bruno Guimarães (@brunoog97) March 20, 2023 Alan Shearer played a round. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) Formula One Fernando Alonso was celebrating his 100th podium finish… after he was handed back the third place that was given to George Russell. Hola😇 🏆🔙😇 pic.twitter.com/b8amUuvc08— Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) March 20, 2023 100th Podium ! What an amazing TEAM we have and fast car! Proud of you @AstonMartinF1 💙. pic.twitter.com/ozhApWJbc1— Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) March 19, 2023 20 years apart… and @alo_oficial is still on the podium 🥰#SaudiArabianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/nQHNsa0rtg— Formula 1 (@F1) March 20, 2023 This is what it means. 💚#SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/MECFzJvIg7— Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 20, 2023 The GOATs club just got even GOATier 🐐#SaudiArabianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/6qZKy1N2S2— Formula 1 (@F1) March 20, 2023 Mercedes made a joke after Russell was pictured with the trophy. Don't worry. Pics still good. 😂 pic.twitter.com/8el14owLzO— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 20, 2023 F1 departed the bright lights of Jeddah. There were more than a few fireworks in our second race of the season! 🎆#SaudiArabianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/WqMHL1lAqW— Formula 1 (@F1) March 19, 2023 Lando Norris was already focused on the next round. Toughhhhh weekend, but they happen sometimes. Australia next 🫱 pic.twitter.com/LLb0BpA0zX— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) March 20, 2023 Cricket Ben Stokes mocked himself. Didn't know what the off side was back then…big hack through the leg side 🤣 https://t.co/LtxgIKBbkl— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) March 20, 2023 Boxing Eddie Hearn needed an early-morning boost before touching down in Dublin. Off to Dublin for the #TaylorCameron press conference. Give me coffee! ☘️— Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) March 20, 2023 Cycling Dame Laura Kenny revealed her baby's gender. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Dame Laura Kenny (@laurakenny31) Darts Chris Dobey had a big issue. Disaster of a week continues, still no sign of my luggage 🙈😴 so annoying, definitely think they need to look at this and allow us to fly with our darts in hand luggage it's our livelihood.— Chris Dobey (@Dobey180) March 20, 2023