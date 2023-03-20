Aleksandar Mitrovic, Marco Silva and Fulham charged after FA Cup meltdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aleksandar Mitrovic, Marco Silva and Fulham charged after FA Cup meltdown

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 8.29pm
Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic (centre) was sent off by referee Chris Kavanagh (Martin Rickett/PA)
Aleksandar Mitrovic is facing a lengthy ban after the Football Association announced the standard punishment for his dismissal against Manchester United would be “clearly insufficient”.

Mitrovic gave Fulham the lead in Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford but was sent off after trying to grab referee Chris Kavanagh’s arm during a chaotic couple of minutes.

Willian and head coach Marco Silva were also given their marching orders during that period but it is the conduct of Mitrovic in Fulham’s 3-1 defeat that has come under particular scrutiny.

Fulham have been charged by the FA with failing to “ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion”, while Silva has been accused of several misdemeanours.

Manchester United v Fulham – Emirates FA Cup – Quarter Final – Old Trafford
Fulham manager Marco Silva (right) was shown a red card (Martin Rickett/PA)

On Mitrovic, the governing body said: “The FA has claimed that the standard punishment which would otherwise apply to Aleksandar Mitrovic for the sending-off offence of violent conduct that he committed towards the match referee is clearly insufficient.

“In addition, Aleksandar Mitrovic’s behaviour and/or language was allegedly improper and/or abusive and/or insulting and/or threatening following his dismissal.”

On Silva, the FA added: “It’s alleged that Marco Silva used ausive and/or insulting words and/or gestures and/or behaviour towards the match referee; that he used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official prior to his dismissal; and that he also used abusive and/or insulting words and/or gestures and/or behaviour towards the fourth official after being sent off.

“It’s further alleged that in throwing a water bottle in the direction of the assistant referee that his behaviour was improper.”

