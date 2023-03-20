Tottenham set to sack head coach Antonio Conte this week – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Tottenham set to sack head coach Antonio Conte this week – reports

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 10.11pm Updated: March 20 2023, 10.50pm
Antonio Conte launched into a furious tirade at his Tottenham players after their draw at Southampton (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Antonio Conte launched into a furious tirade at his Tottenham players after their draw at Southampton (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Tottenham appear set to sack head coach Antonio Conte this week, according to reports.

Conte has been in charge for just 16 months and, while they sit fourth in the Premier League, several media outlets are reporting his post-match outburst after Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Southampton was the final straw for the Spurs hierarchy.

The Italian has recently seen his side exit the FA Cup and Champions League in quick succession and watched Tottenham concede twice in the final 13 minutes on the south coast.

Tottenham conceded two late goals to draw at Southampton (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Tottenham conceded two late goals to draw at Southampton (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He then launched a furious tirade against his own “selfish” players and shut down uncertainty over his future as “excuses” for a squad who have failed to end the club’s trophy drought dating back to 2008.

The Italian’s contract was set to expire in the summer and he has remained coy over the prospect of extending his stay in north London, but Tottenham seem set to cut their losses with the former Chelsea boss.

Spurs declined to comment when contacted by the PA news agency on Monday evening.

Conte’s arrival at Tottenham at the end of 2021 was meant to usher in a new trophy-laden era for the club considering the past success of the experienced coach at Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan.

He guided Tottenham to an impressive top-four finish last season by beating rivals Arsenal to Champions League qualification on the final day but despite a flurry of transfer activity in the summer, results have been patchy this term.

Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a return to Tottenham (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a return to Tottenham (Jonathan Brady/PA)

They are in the Champions League positions but fifth-placed Newcastle are two points behind and have two games in hand.

While some outlets are reporting Ryan Mason could take the reins as caretaker for a second time, there is increasing speculation that Mauricio Pochettino could return to the club.

The Argentinian had five and a half years in north London, leading Tottenham to the Champions League final in 2019, but he was sacked months later after a disappointing start to the 2019-20 campaign.

Pochettino, currently without a club after leaving Paris St Germain last July, told BT Sport a few month after leaving Tottenham he had unfinished business at the club.

“It was an amazing journey that finished the way no one wanted it to finish,” he said. “But deep in my heart I am sure our paths will cross again.

“From the day I left the club, my dream is to be back one day and to try to finish the work we didn’t finish.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed.
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
2
Stuart Pirie measuring the pothole near Craichie in Angus. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole
3
3
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
4
Perth ScotRail trains
Railway line between Dundee and Perth reopens after lorry crash
5
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
6
The Jonas Brothers. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne…
7
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
8
Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
9
A section of Crieff Road in Perth is shut. Image: Google Street View
Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks
10
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth

More from The Courier

Calls for clarity over what went 'so terribly wrong' with dualling of A9
Ryan Edwards has been backed by Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Ryan Edwards labelled a 'terrific defender' as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin praises recalled…
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson limped off at Partick Thistle. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee injuries mount with SEVEN first-teamers set to miss crunch Ayr clash plus doubts…
Nicky Clark is out for the season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark out for 12 weeks but WILL be back for…
The two-day strike will have a huge affect on ScotRail services.
Delays to trains heading to Dundee due to signalling fault in Fife
Steve Barron - Scottish Farmer Image: Food Standards Scotland (YouTube)
Farmers warn of lead poisoning danger
Emergency services on Marlee Court n Monday. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Man dies suddenly in Broughty Ferry house
Antonio Conte launched into a furious tirade at his Tottenham players after their draw at Southampton (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Monday court round-up — Two-time dealer and pervert's bid to pervert justice
Dundee's Minnie the Minks statue wearing a Covid mask.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Covid left its mark on Dundee - be thankful we are here…
One of the outbreaks is at St John's RC High School
Police probe break-in at Dundee school

Editor's Picks

Most Commented