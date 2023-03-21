Andy Farrell backed for Lions job after leading Ireland to the Grand Slam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andy Farrell backed for Lions job after leading Ireland to the Grand Slam

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 9.03am
Andy Farrell has been touted as a future British and Irish Lions head coach (Brian Lawless/PA)
Andy Farrell has been touted as a future British and Irish Lions head coach (Brian Lawless/PA)

Grand Slam-winning Ireland boss Andy Farrell is the “perfect guy” to be the next British and Irish Lions head coach, according to two-time tourist Tommy Bowe.

Farrell has significantly enhanced his coaching reputation over the past 18 months, clinching the Guinness Six Nations title on Saturday having led his side to the top of the world rankings on the back of last summer’s stunning series win over the All Blacks.

Former Ireland and Ulster wing Bowe represented the Lions during the 2009 trip to South Africa and the 2013 visit to Australia.

And he believes Englishman Farrell, who served as Lions defence coach in 2013 and 2017, is the ideal candidate to spearhead the 2025 series against Eddie Jones’ Wallabies following three tours overseen by Warren Gatland.

“I think he would be a fantastic Lions coach,” Bowe told the PA news agency. “He gets the ethos of it.

“He loves everything about the Lions and to have toured with him in 2013, he epitomises what’s great about it.

“He’s very much about working extremely hard on the pitch but also being able to have a laugh off the pitch and I think that’s what the Lions is. The last tour (to South Africa in 2021), I think unfortunately got away from that.

“I think the next Lions tour, it’s about bringing back the ethos of what’s special about the Lions and making sure that the players really enjoy every minute of it, and the supporters too.

Tommy Bowe, right, represented the British and Irish Lions in 2009 and 2013
Tommy Bowe, right, represented the British and Irish Lions in 2009 and 2013 (David Davies/PA)

“I think Andy Farrell would be the perfect guy to do that.”

Farrell is odds-on favourite for the role and has also received the backing of Gatland.

Having initially joined the Ireland set-up in 2016 as assistant to Joe Schmidt, the 47-year-old has fully emerged from the shadow of his revered predecessor after taking over following the 2019 World Cup.

Bowe has been impressed by Farrell’s progress since stepping up.

“I’ve always had huge respect for him,” said the 39-year-old. “He’s a great character among the squad, a wonderful motivator of players.

Andy Farrell, left, stepped up to replace Joe Schmidt as Ireland head coach following the 2019 World Cup
Andy Farrell, left, stepped up to replace Joe Schmidt as Ireland head coach following the 2019 World Cup (Brian Lawless/PA)

“But it’s very difficult to go from the number two to the number one. It’s a completely different ball game and I did wonder if he could come out of the shadow of Joe Schmidt.

“Joe Schmidt is the most successful (Ireland coach) of all-time, it will be hard to beat Joe Schmidt in terms of the three Six Nations titles, one of those was a Grand Slam, beating New Zealand for the first time ever, and he was a controlling presence on the squad.

“I felt that to try and put your own stamp on it would be very difficult and Andy Farrell has managed to do that, and it took time.

“Of course there are question marks when any new coach comes in, there’s always going to be a bedding in period. But to see the way they’re playing now, I just love how they’ve evolved where the game is.”

:: Sage is the official insights partner of Six Nations Rugby and powered the Smart Ball during the 2023 Guinness Six Nations.

