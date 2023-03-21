Roy Hodgson back in game at 75 – Premier League’s oldest managerial appointments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Roy Hodgson back in game at 75 – Premier League’s oldest managerial appointments

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 9.19am
Sir Bobby Robson, Roy Hodgson and Guus Hiddink are among the oldest Premier League managers in history (Nick Potts/Facundo Arrizabalaga/PA)
Sir Bobby Robson, Roy Hodgson and Guus Hiddink are among the oldest Premier League managers in history (Nick Potts/Facundo Arrizabalaga/PA)

Roy Hodgson has broken his own record as the oldest Premier League managerial appointment after being reappointed as Crystal Palace boss until the end of the season.

The 75-year-old former England manager replaces Patrick Vieira, who was sacked on Friday, with the Eagles 12th in the Premier League – three points above the relegation zone – after a 12-match winless run.

His return to Selhurst Park comes a month after 74-year-old Neil Warnock came out of retirement to take the reins for a second time at Sky Bet Championship club Huddersfield.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the five previous oldest Premier League ‘new boys’.

Roy Hodgson – 74 (and 70)

Watford v Arsenal – Premier League – Vicarage Road
Roy Hodgson was unable to save Watford from relegation last year (Adam Davy/PA)

Hodgson broke his own record as the oldest Premier League managerial appointment in January 2022 after being announced as Watford head coach until the end of the season, replacing Claudio Ranieri, but was unable to save the Hornets from relegation.

In September 2017 – a month after his 70th birthday and a year after being sacked as England boss – Hodgson returned to football as manager of boyhood club Palace, staying for four years and departing with the Eagles established in the top flight.

Claudio Ranieri – 69

Watford v Manchester United – Premier League – Vicarage Road
Claudio Ranieri was sacked by the Hornets after losing 11 of his 14 games in charge (John Walton/PA)

Ranieri made a surprise return to the Premier League in October 2021 when Watford turned to the man who guided Leicester to their unforgettable title success in 2016 after sacking Xisco Munoz. Just 14 days shy of turning 70, the Italian could not improve results and was sacked having lost 11 of his 14 games at the helm.

Guus Hiddink – 69

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea – Barclays Premier League – Vitality Stadium
Guus Hiddink, pictured, replaced Jose Mourinho at the Chelsea helm in December 2015 (Steve Paston/PA)

The former Netherlands boss was named interim Chelsea manager in December 2015 following the sacking of Jose Mourinho and guided them on a 12-game unbeaten run, finishing 10th. Hiddink had also managed the Blues for the final three months of the 2008-09 campaign. His nomadic coaching career saw Hiddink take in stints with the China Under-21 team and Curacao before announcing his retirement last year.

Dick Advocaat – 67

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Manchester United v Sunderland – Old Trafford
Dick Advocaat took the Sunderland reins eight years ago aged 67 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Advocaat took over at Sunderland in March 2015, a day after the sacking of Gus Poyet with the Black Cats one point above the relegation zone. Advocaat left after keeping them up but had a change of heart and signed a one-year contract only to resign in October. Went on to have a third spell in charge of the Dutch national team before spending time in charge of Sparta Rotterdam, Utrecht, Feyenoord, Iraq and now ADO Den Haag.

Sir Bobby Robson – 66

LIVERPOOL V NEWCASTLE
Sir Bobby Robson was handed the Newcastle job aged 66 (Martin Rickett/PA)

The former England boss arrived at Newcastle via spells at PSV Eindhoven, Sporting Lisbon, Porto and Barcelona in September 1999. He stayed five years, guiding the Toon into the Champions League twice and to the UEFA Cup semi-finals. He died in 2009 aged 76 after a long battle with cancer.

