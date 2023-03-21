Blackburn defender Dominic Hyam replaces injured Jack Hendry in Scotland squad

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Blackburn defender Dominic Hyam has earned his first full Scotland call-up after Jack Hendry withdrew due to injury.

The 27-year-old, who featured for the Scots at under-19 and under-21 level, was added to Steve Clarke’s squad for the European Championship qualifiers at home to Cyprus and Spain over the next week.

Club Brugge defender Hendry was forced to pull out after failing to recover in time from the knee issue that has kept him sidelined since the end of February.

Scotland squad update: IN: Dom Hyam and Anthony Ralston.OUT: Jack Hendry. pic.twitter.com/jYAoAWX1pf — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 21, 2023

Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston has also been added to the squad.