From Cantona kung-fu kick to Barton on the rampage – famous players who saw red

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 12.15pm Updated: March 21 2023, 12.31pm
QPR’s Joey Barton argues with Manchester City’s Carlo Tevez before being sent off (Peter Byrne/PA)
QPR's Joey Barton argues with Manchester City's Carlo Tevez before being sent off (Peter Byrne/PA)

Fulham striker Alexander Mitrovic is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines for barging referee Chris Kavanagh in Fulham’s 3-1 FA Cup defeat at Manchester United.

The Football Association has said the standard punishment for his dismissal at Old Trafford would be “clearly insufficient”.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at a selection of other players who were handed hefty suspensions for on-field misdemeanours.

Eric Cantona (eight months)

Eric Cantona attacked a Crystal Palace fan in 1995 and was banned for eight matches
Eric Cantona attacked a Crystal Palace fan in 1995 and was banned for eight matches (PA Archive/PA)

In one of the most memorable incidents in English football Eric Cantona sparked controversy when he kung-fu kicked a Crystal Palace supporter having just been sent off while playing for Manchester United in 1995. He admitted a criminal charge of assault, for which he was sentenced to community service, while also receiving a £30,000 fine and an eight-month ban by the Football Association.

Paolo Di Canio (11 matches)

Paolo Di Canio attracted infamy when he pushed over Paul Alcock
Paolo Di Canio attracted infamy when he pushed over Paul Alcock (Paul Barker/PA)

Another distinguished memory of the Premier League era saw Paolo Di Canio shove referee Paul Alcock to the ground after he was sent off in Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Arsenal at Hillsborough in 1998. The incident was made more famous by the staggering manner in which Alcock stumbled to the ground. The authorities did not look favourably upon the Italian and he was fined £10,000 and banned for 11 matches.

Lee Bowyer (seven matches)

Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer were forced to apologise after their fight on the pitch for Newcastle
Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer were forced to apologise after their fight on the pitch for Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The former Leeds midfielder came close to being sacked by Newcastle in 2005 when he fought with team-mate Kieron Dyer during a defeat to Aston Villa which saw them both sent off. A criminal charge for brawling was issued by Northumbria Police and his punishment from the football authorities was also strong. The four-game ban for what was his second red card of the season was upgraded to seven by the FA, who also fined him £30,000. That was in addition to the six weeks wages he was fined by Newcastle.

David Prutton (10 matches)

David Prutton pushed Alan Wiley after being sent off
David Prutton pushed Alan Wiley after being sent off (Chris Ison/PA)

Southampton midfielder David Prutton was given a 10-match ban after he shoved referee Alan Wiley during a Premier League match with Arsenal in 2005. Prutton took exception to being handed a second yellow card by the match official and lost his cool. It cost him £6,000 and a lenghty suspension.

Ben Thatcher (8 games)

Pedro Mendes was left needing oxygen after Ben Thatcher's horror tackle
Pedro Mendes was left needing oxygen after Ben Thatcher’s horror tackle (Peter Byrne/PA)

Manchester City defender Ben Thatcher was retrospectively sanctioned for a horror tackle on Portsmouth’s Pedro Mendes in 2006, which left the Portuguese suffering a seizure pitchside. Thatcher was only booked by referee Dermot Gallagher at the time, but both City and the Football Association went in hard on the player. City suspended him for two matches, with the FA tagging a further six on to that, with another 15 suspended.

Joey Barton (12 games)

Joey Barton went on the rampage after being sent off for QPR against Manchester City
Joey Barton went on the rampage after being sent off for QPR against Manchester City (Dave Thompson/PA)

Perhaps a banker to feature in this list, Joey Barton was heavily sanctioned for his behaviour while playing for QPR against Manchestwer City in 2012. In the game most famous for Sergio Aguero’s last-minute title-winning goal, Barton had earlier seen red for clashing with Carlos Tevez. In the immediate aftermath he lost control and tried fighting several of the City players as he went on the rampage. Barton, who received a six-match ban in 2008 for a training ground tackle on Ousmane Dabo that saw him jailed, was banned for four matches for the red card and for an additional eight games for what occured afterwards.

Luis Suarez (10 games)

Luis Suarez was banned for 10 matches for biting Branislav Ivanovic
Luis Suarez was banned for 10 matches for biting Branislav Ivanovic (Peter Byrne/PA)

Lengthy suspensions were not a new thing for the controversial Liverpool striker, who had served an eight-game ban for racially abusing Patrick Evra in 2011. And the Uruguayan had another sizeable sanction in 2013 when he bit Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic. It was not seen by the referee at the time, but an independent panel found him guilty of violent conduct and slapped a 10-game ban on him. Barely 12 months later, having just joined Barcelona from Liverpool, he was banned from all football activity for four months following another biting incident, this time on Italy defender Giorgini Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup.

