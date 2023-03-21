Chris Gunter joins Wales coaching staff for March matches following retirement

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chris Gunter has joined the Wales coaching staff for this month’s European Championship qualifiers.

Gunter announced his retirement from international football earlier this month.

The 33-year-old AFC Wimbledon defender won 109 caps during a 15-year Wales career, second only to Gareth Bale’s 111 for the national men’s team.

“Chris Gunter has joined up with the senior men’s team in a coaching capacity for the March international window,” said a Football Association of Wales statement.

“Gunter has joined up with Rob Page’s coaching staff in a supporting role after announcing his international retirement as a player earlier this month.

“The role is seen as part of a transition into future coaching work.”

Wales start their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign away to Croatia in Split on Saturday and host Latvia in Cardiff three days later.