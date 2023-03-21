Arsenal to face Wayne Rooney’s MLS All-Stars team as part of pre-season plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arsenal to face Wayne Rooney’s MLS All-Stars team as part of pre-season plans

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 1.28pm
Wayne Rooney has been in charge of DC United since last summer (Nigel French/PA)
Wayne Rooney has been in charge of DC United since last summer (Nigel French/PA)

Arsenal will take on a Major League Soccer All-Stars team managed by Wayne Rooney on July 19.

The match is set to take place in Washington DC at Audi Field, the home of DC United, who Rooney has been in charge of since last summer.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “It’s great that we’re playing against the MLS All-Stars in Washington DC in July.

“Our US tour last summer was very good preparation for the season and we’re looking forward to once again visiting our amazing supporters in the US. The match against the MLS All-Stars will be a good test ahead of the 2023-24 season.”

Sporting director Edu said: “Our match against MLS All-Stars in July is a great opportunity for Mikel and the squad to prepare ahead of the new season, facing a strong opposition. We’re currently working on our pre-season plans and we look forward to announcing further details soon.”

Rooney returned to DC United as boss last July having previously played for the club from 2018 to 2019.

“I’ve had a front row seat to watch the growth and development of Major League Soccer, first as a player and now as a manager,” Rooney told DC United’s website.

“The opportunity to lead the best our league has to offer against a top Premier League club like Arsenal will be a highlight for me personally and an unforgettable experience for our passionate fanbase here in DC.”

Arsenal, the current Premier League leaders, were the last English side to feature in the annual MLS All-Stars game, back in 2016 when they won 2-1 in San Jose.

Rooney played for Manchester United in the 2011 edition in New Jersey, winning 4-0, and was on the MLS team in 2019 in Orlando against Atletico Madrid, who won 3-0.

