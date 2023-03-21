Returning Roy Hodgson confident Palace fans will back team in relegation fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Returning Roy Hodgson confident Palace fans will back team in relegation fight

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 3.41pm
Interim Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson believes supporters will fully back his side (Clive Brunskill/PA)
Interim Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson believes supporters will fully back his side (Clive Brunskill/PA)

Interim Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is confident supporters will back his struggling side when their relegation battle resumes against Leicester after the international break.

The 75-year-old, who managed Palace for four seasons from 2017 to 2021, was announced on Tuesday as the temporary replacement for his own sacked successor, Patrick Vieira, who left Selhurst Park on Friday.

Although Hodgson has for now only come out of retirement as a stop-gap solution to see out the season, tasked with securing the Eagles’ safety in the top flight, his return has been met by mixed reviews from fans and pundits alike.

“Crystal Palace is known for its fighting spirit and I have no doubt that all our supporters will fight with us, beginning with the visit of Leicester City a week Saturday,” said Hodgson.

“It is a privilege to be asked to return to the club, which has always meant so much to me and to be given the important task of turning the team’s fortunes around. Our sole objective now is to start winning matches and to get the points necessary to ensure our Premier League status.”

Palace, despite having occupied 12th spot for 10 consecutive weeks, have been sucked into a relegation fight and now sit just three points clear of the drop zone.

Equally worrying for Hodgson is the proposition of inheriting a side winless in 2023 and in a four-way tie with Wolves, Everton and Nottingham Forest for the fewest goals, 22, scored by a Premier League team this season.

There was some cause for optimism after Sunday’s loss to Arsenal in which the Eagles, under newly-appointed assistant manager Paddy McCarthy, produced five shots on target, having registered none in their previous three matches, Jeffrey Schlupp also managing to deny the league leaders a clean sheet.

Jeffrey Schlupp scored a rare goal for Palace against Arsenal
Jeffrey Schlupp scored a rare goal for Palace against Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

Palace, who have battled through a lengthy spell facing higher-level opposition, also have the perceived benefit of facing eight sides lower down the table in their final 10 matches.

Hodgson’s temporary tenure will allow the club’s hierarchy some breathing space as they explore their options ahead of a permanent summer appointment, but the decision to turn again to Hodgson has been branded an uninspiring move.

Former Palace midfielder Darren Ambrose was among the sceptics, telling Sky Sports: “I have to be honest it isn’t the choice I would have made. It’s not exciting me, if I put my Palace head on.

“Looking at the reaction, not only of social media but talking to a lot of friends supporting the club, it’s not filling them with much hope and excitement, which sounds a unfortunate and it sounds a bit harsh at the moment, having Roy just arrived back at the football club.

“However, we have to try and be positive now with Crystal Palace. Their supporters have to back him. They have to look out now for the future and hope he can bring the last 10 games some positivity.

“Three or four wins and Palace will stay up. That’s what he’ll be aiming for.”

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan called the appointment a
Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan called the appointment a ‘desperately smart’ move (Nick Potts/PA)

Former Palace owner Simon Jordan was less pragmatic in his assessment, telling talkSPORT: “You got rid of this fella (Hodgson) two years ago and believed he’d run his race, only to go full circle again and go back to him because you’re in the…shtook.

“You’re devoid of ideas, you don’t know what to do, the Vieira experiment for two years didn’t work and you’re rewinding the clock to groundhog day.

“Is it smart? Is it desperate? I think it’s both. It’s a desperately smart move.”

