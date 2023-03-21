Ben Chilwell determined to take positives from World Cup injury heartache

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ben Chilwell determined to take positives from World Cup injury heartache

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 6.02pm Updated: March 21 2023, 6.25pm
Ben Chilwell is back in the England squad (Nick Potts/PA).
Ben Chilwell is back in the England squad (Nick Potts/PA).

England defender Ben Chilwell insists he is mentally stronger after returning from an injury which forced him to miss the World Cup.

The Chelsea left-back tore a hamstring just a couple of weeks before the tournament and missed out on going to Qatar.

However, having regained fitness, he has been recalled by manager Gareth Southgate and the 26-year-old is determined to take positives from the experience.

Ben Chilwell is injured in Chelsea's Champions League match against Dinamo Zagreb
Ben Chilwell was injured in Chelsea’s Champions League match against Dinamo Zagreb (John Walton/PA).

“Of course mentally it is very challenging,” he told a press conference.

“All footballers go through periods of their career when things are mentally challenging and you have to be resilient, be strong, go through it and come through the other side stronger.

“That’s the way I’ve tried to look at things like the injuries I’ve had and missing the World Cup.

“I’m trying to spin it into a positive situation, so I can better myself mentally and physically, so when I come back playing I’m ready to help Chelsea and England as well.

“It’s a different kind of challenge that you have to embrace (missing the World Cup), it kind of gets sprung on you and you don’t have time to adapt.

“I’ve been talking to someone for a few years now and the stigma around it (mental health) is silly really, especially with men and men in football.

“I’ve been talking to someone for a few years now and its helped me and can definitely help everyone.

“The stigma around it is potentially something which needs to go.”

Chelsea team-mate Reece James was also denied a place in England’s World Cup squad due to a knee injury and Chilwell said having his fellow full-back alongside him during their rehabilitation helped.

“Very pleased to see him back, I know what a great player Reece is,” added Chilwell.

“In a weird way it was nice to have each other during that time as it was someone you could share the pain of missing a World Cup with and we helped each other a lot from the experience.”

Now he has regained full fitness, Chilwell is looking to challenge Manchester United’s Luke Shaw for the starting position in Southgate’s side.

“One of the keys to a strong squad and successful squad is when you have two or three in each position pushing each other as competition for places is important in all successful teams,” he said ahead of the team’s first Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy in Naples.

“We want to be one of those very successful teams in the near future so if we are going to have competition for places at left-back it can only be a good thing and hopefully me and Luke can push each other.”

England defender Ben Chilwell speaking at a press conference
Chilwell feels he does not have a point to prove on his return to the squad after injury (Nick Potts/PA)

On his return to the squad Chilwell added: “I wouldn’t say a point to prove, I’d say I know my qualities and know what I can bring to the team and I’m confident I can help the team and that’s where my headspace is.

“I just need to keep working hard, when I come here be professional with everything I do and hopefully when I get the opportunity to play hopefully I can give the manager a headache.

“The headaches we can give the manager are potentially good for the team.”

