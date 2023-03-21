Declan Rice teases Bukayo Saka about his famous pal – Tuesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 21.

Football

Declan Rice joked that Bukayo Saka has a new famous friend.

Gary Neville took The Overlap to the Netherlands.

Manchester United and Brighton were drawn together again.

Dalian Atkinson and Brian Clough were remembered, on what would have been their birthdays.

Today, we remember Dalian Atkinson, on what would have been his 55th birthday. 💜 pic.twitter.com/YwOFmZbT04 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 21, 2023

🏆 Remembering four-time League Cup winner Brian Clough on what would have been his 88th birthday. ❤️#EFL | @NFFC pic.twitter.com/dxXSbzp3bt — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) March 21, 2023

Mohamed Salah shared the love.

Roy Hodgson returned to…Chrystal Palace?

Motor racing

Lewis Hamilton took us inside Mission 44.

George Russell was getting used to his fourth-placed finish.

P4 it is then! Correct decision in the end but a shame for all the fans and everyone involved that we had all that confusion. Still a strong weekend. Let's keep it going. 💪 pic.twitter.com/toPZi2Euoa — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) March 21, 2023

Hockey

Maddie Hinch called it a day.

Rugby Union

As did Sarah Hunter.

All good things come to an end and I’ve had the absolute best…. pic.twitter.com/uPFJq8wudT — Sarah Hunter (@sarah_hunter8) March 21, 2023