Declan Rice teases Bukayo Saka about his famous pal – Tuesday's sporting social By Press Association March 21 2023, 7.21pm Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday December 26, 2022. Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 21. Football Declan Rice joked that Bukayo Saka has a new famous friend. 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/rT8PdhxTld— England (@England) March 21, 2023 Gary Neville took The Overlap to the Netherlands. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Gary Neville (@gneville2) Manchester United and Brighton were drawn together again. 🏆 Cup semi-finals…🔴 #FACup: Brighton v United🔴 #WomensFACup: @ManUtdWomen v Brighton https://t.co/WuyG2C5Tof pic.twitter.com/gleWmsebnN— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 21, 2023 Dalian Atkinson and Brian Clough were remembered, on what would have been their birthdays. Today, we remember Dalian Atkinson, on what would have been his 55th birthday. 💜 pic.twitter.com/YwOFmZbT04— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 21, 2023 🏆 Remembering four-time League Cup winner Brian Clough on what would have been his 88th birthday. ❤️#EFL | @NFFC pic.twitter.com/dxXSbzp3bt— Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) March 21, 2023 Mohamed Salah shared the love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xq5Mjuh5K3— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) March 21, 2023 Roy Hodgson returned to…Chrystal Palace? Dear Roy, welcome back old chap! Good luck with your first love in football! #RoyHodgson #ChrystalPalace #England #TheEagles #SelhurstPark— Joseph S Blatter (@SeppBlatter) March 21, 2023 Motor racing Lewis Hamilton took us inside Mission 44. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) George Russell was getting used to his fourth-placed finish. P4 it is then! Correct decision in the end but a shame for all the fans and everyone involved that we had all that confusion. Still a strong weekend. Let's keep it going. 💪 pic.twitter.com/toPZi2Euoa— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) March 21, 2023 Hockey Maddie Hinch called it a day. 📝 From me to you…… #forevergrateful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3FFP7h0iqk— Maddie Hinch MBE (@MaddieHinch) March 21, 2023 Rugby Union As did Sarah Hunter. All good things come to an end and I've had the absolute best…. pic.twitter.com/uPFJq8wudT— Sarah Hunter (@sarah_hunter8) March 21, 2023