Dundee beat Ayr to move to within four points of Championship summit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee closed the gap to four points on cinch Championship leaders Queen’s Park with a 3-1 victory over third-placed Ayr.

Alex Jakubiak and Luke McCowan scored second-half goals to thwart Ayr, who are now four points behind Dundee.

Ryan Sweeney put the home side ahead with a 13th-minute header, but Dipo Akinyemi equalised just four minutes later before Jakubiak and McCowan settled the contest.