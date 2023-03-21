Substitute Rafiq Khaleel rescues late point as lowly Crawley earn Doncaster draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Substitute Rafiq Khaleel rescued a point for relegation-threatened Crawley with a late goal as the Reds held Doncaster to a 1-1 League Two draw at the Broadfield Stadium.

Caolan Lavery headed Rovers into the lead on the stroke of half-time but Crawley were rewarded for an improved second half when Khaleel rifled the ball home to put his side two points above second-bottom Hartlepool with a game in hand.

Crawley boss Scott Lindsey went into the game urging his men to avoid any final-day drama by winning as many of their remaining games as possible and pulling away from the bottom two.

The Reds started on the front foot and Mazeed Ogungbo had a low shot saved by goalkeeper Stuart Moore before James Tilley put an angled shot wide.

Rovers, with only one win from their previous six games, went ahead on the stroke of half-time with a fine headed goal from Lavery.

The former Scunthorpe forward neatly headed in a free-kick from Ben Close to notch his first goal for Doncaster and break the deadlock before the travelling fans.

Striker Dom Telford threatened for the Reds shortly after the break from a clearance by goalkeeper Corey Addai, but his goal-bound shot was saved by Moore.

Stopper Moore, on an emergency loan from Blackpool, kept his side ahead by tipping over a drive by Jack Powell before Ashley Nadesan headed over.

Crawley’s pressure told with eight minutes remaining when substitute Khaleel equalised with this first goal for the club by firing the ball home from the edge of the area.

The hosts pressed hard for a winner and Nadesan headed a good chance over as Rovers held out for a share of the spoils.