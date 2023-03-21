Aiden O’Brien opens Gillingham account in vital victory over Crewe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aiden O’Brien scored his first Gillingham goal to give Neil Harris’ side a 2-1 victory over Crewe.

The Ireland international scored with 20 minutes to go after Callum Ainley had drawn the visitors level following Tom Nichols’ opener.

Despite not recording an away win in over four months, Crewe started strongly, with Elliott Nevitt’s early header forcing Gills goalkeeper Glenn Morris into a smart save.

Dan Agyei almost fired Crewe ahead two minutes before half-time but the pacy forward ended his darting run through the Gillingham defence by scuffing his low shot wide.

Having failed to record a shot on target in the opening 56 minutes, the hosts were gifted the lead on the hour. Alex MacDonald capitalised on Rio Adebisi’s poor clearance to play in Nichols, who coolly slotted the ball under Crewe goalkeeper Dave Richards.

The visitors equalised five minutes later when Ainley spectacularly fired home on the half-volley after the ball rebounded to him in the box.

Shrewsbury loanee O’Brien, who previously played under Gills boss Harris at Millwall, then blazed past the helpless Richards just three minutes after coming on.

The hosts had an Oli Hawkins goal ruled out for a foul a minute from time, following which Harris was sent off by referee James Oldham.