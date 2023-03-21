Brennan Johnson backed to deal with the pressure of Gareth Bale comparisons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brennan Johnson backed to deal with the pressure of Gareth Bale comparisons

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 10.31pm
Brennan Johnson (left) will be tasked with stepping into the Wales boots of Gareth Bale (Mike Egerton/PA)
Brennan Johnson (left) will be tasked with stepping into the Wales boots of Gareth Bale (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wales boss Rob Page says Brennan Johnson will handle the pressure of being compared to Gareth Bale.

The retirement of former skipper Bale – the men’s team’s record goalscorer and most capped player – in January has left Wales with a huge void to fill for the forthcoming Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Johnson is the top scorer for Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest this season with nine goals, but faces further assessment on a groin problem before being given the all clear to face Croatia and Latvia this week.

Nottingham Forest v Leeds United – Premier League – City Ground
Brennan Johnson has scored seven goals for Nottingham Forest since returning from the 2022 World Cup (Tim Goode/PA)

“Brennan is a top player – he’s arguably one of the best counter-attacking centre-forwards in the Premier League at this moment,” said Page when asked if expectation levels on the 21-year-old were unfair.

“Top players deal with pressure. He will be fine with that.

“His journey in the last two years since we brought him up to the first-team has been really impressive. But we have to manage that with young players.

“There’s no expectations from us, he just needs to keep playing how he has been and he will continue to create chances.

“Some of the opposition defenders he will play against are not as good as what he is facing week in, week out in the Premier League.

Gareth Bale File Photo
Former Wales captain Gareth Bale scored a record 41 goals for his country (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We know he is capable of scoring goals, his pace is an unbelievable asset and threat, so we will continue to develop him and take that pressure off him. He just has to enjoy his football.”

Bale netted 41 goals for Wales – 13 more than second highest scorer Ian Rush – and made his 111th and final appearance at the World Cup in Qatar.

The former Real Madrid star was regularly the difference for over a decade as Wales broke into the top 10 of the FIFA world rankings and reached two European Championships and a World Cup.

Page said: “Gareth was one on his own. World-class. Absolutely.

“Brennan still has a lot of developing and improving to do. We think we can make him a better player as well.

Wales Press Conference – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Main Media Centre – Thursday November 24th
Wales manager Rob Page has hailed the development of Brennan Johnson (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“He is showing great potential at this moment, but we can’t compare him to Gareth. They are different types of players.”

Wales start their Euro 2024 campaign against Croatia, who finished third at the 2022 World Cup, in Split on Saturday and host Latvia in Cardiff three days later.

As well as losing Bale, Joe Allen, Chris Gunter and Jonny Williams have all retired from international football – four players boasting a combined total of 327 caps.

Page said: “It’s not just Brennan that has to come in now and step up to the plate, it’s an opportunity for the others around him to take that responsibility.

“It’s still the same journey we are on, it’s just that some of the players have retired.

“We want success. The biggest thing for us now is we don’t just hope with the question, ‘Can we qualify?’

“We believe we can. The biggest thing has to be the mindset in the changing room.”

Gunter, who announced his retirement from international football earlier this month, has joined the Wales coaching staff for the March window.

The 33-year-old AFC Wimbledon defender won 109 caps during a 15-year Wales career, second only to Bale’s 111 for the men’s national team.

“The role is seen as part of a transition into future coaching work,” the Football Association of Wales said.

