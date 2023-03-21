Paul Simpson hails Carlisle ‘desire’ after hard-fought draw at Bradford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Simpson hails Carlisle ‘desire’ after hard-fought draw at Bradford

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 10.57pm Updated: March 21 2023, 11.00pm
Carlisle United’s Joe Garner (left) and manager Paul Simpson shake hands after the final whistle in the Sky Bet League Two match at the University of Bradford Stadium, Bradford. Picture date: Tuesday March 21, 2023.
Carlisle United’s Joe Garner (left) and manager Paul Simpson shake hands after the final whistle in the Sky Bet League Two match at the University of Bradford Stadium, Bradford. Picture date: Tuesday March 21, 2023.

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson enjoyed the show his side put on despite them playing out a second goalless draw in a few days.

The Cumbrians moved back into the League Two automatic promotion places after picking up a point at Bradford, following on from their weekend stalemate against Stevenage.

It maintained their five-point advantage over Mark Hughes’ side while moving them above Northampton into third place.

Both sides hit the woodwork – with Carlisle substitute Jordan Gibson striking the inside of the post with the final kick of the game.

Simpson said: “I thought it was a fantastic game of football with two teams slugging it out trying to get a winner. Neither one was settling for a draw.

“Second half we came under incredible pressure and it’s fair to say we wouldn’t have deserved to win it. But I dread to think what the scenes would have been like if that had gone in right on the last kick of the game.

“We played really well first half but didn’t have enough quality in the final third.

“Second half it’s a different type of performance. They’ve rolled their sleeves up, headed, kicked, defended, they’ve done everything that was necessary – even giving up small professional fouls to kill the flow.

“That shows the desire to want to stay in the game. This is a really big point at a tough place to come and it keeps us ticking along nicely.”

League Two top scorer Andy Cook, who began his career at Carlisle, went close in the second half with a shot that defender Morgan Feeney deflected against the crossbar as Bradford stepped up the pressure.

Carlisle edged the first half with Jack Armer’s cross-shot bending the wrong side of the post while Ryan Edmondson had a header comfortably held by Harry Lewis.

Bradford have now drawn their last four games but manager Hughes praised an “excellent” display.

He said: “The first half was very even but I thought we totally dominated the game in the second and they found it very difficult to cope with us.

“We tried everything, we changed shape, we changed personnel, we had wing-backs, we had wingers, we had number 10s – all sorts going on. We tried our best to get the maximum out of the game.

“It wasn’t to be. We’ve gone up against a good team but haven’t been able to get the three points we wanted.

“I’m sure they are delighted with what they’ve got from their last two games. We feel we could have got more but there were some big performances again.

“I was really proud of the lads’ efforts. It was a key game and another point on the board. We’re still trending the right way in my view.”

