Football rumours: Manchester United step up interest in Monaco’s Axel Disasi

What the papers say

Manchester United have stepped up their interest in Monaco defender Axel Disasi ahead of a possible summer move for the France international, the Daily Mail says. The paper adds that the 25-year-old has been on Erik ten Hag’s radar since January.

In more Red Devils gossip, the Daily Mirror reports Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar is set to up his bid to £5.5billion for the club – in a bid to blow rival Sir Jim Ratcliffe out of the race. United’s current owners, the Glazers, are wanting £6 billion but initial bids have so far not surpassed the £4.5 billion mark.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Chelsea contract may be terminated at the end of the season.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail reports via the Spanish outlet Sport that Chelsea may terminate the contact of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the end of the season. The 33-year-old striker is out of favour with the Blues and has only played seven minutes in the Premier League since January 21.

And Wolves’ owners Fosun have reportedly opened talks over a potential investment in Belgian club KV Oostende as they look into expanding their portfolio of football clubs in Europe, according to the the Guardian. Oostende had their professional license withdrawn by the Belgian football association in 2020 because of their mounting debts. Their current owners are wanting a minimum of 10 million euros.

Social media round-up

Replacing Antonio Conte might not be as easy as it seems 🤔https://t.co/GyhBhVmHGt — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 21, 2023

Neal Maupay could leave Everton at the end of the season. His agent Pastorello: “Salernitana wanted him, Everton got the deal done in January then changed the coach: we’ll see in June”, told TMW 🔵 #EFC “Probably there could be options in Serie A, Neal is open to joining Italy”. pic.twitter.com/qTM80ljTEo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 21, 2023

Players to watch

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen (Mike Egerton/PA)



Victor Osimhen: French outlet Foot Mercato reports Paris St-Germain are the latest club to consider a move for the 24-year-old Napoli and Nigeria striker.

Luka Modric: Sky Sports Germany says Real Madrid remain in talks with the 37-year-old over a new contract for the midfielder who has attracted interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.