Michael Conlan to challenge IBF champion Luis Alberto Lopez in Belfast

Michael Conlan will attempt to win a world featherweight title at the second attempt when he challenges IBF champion Luis Alberto Lopez on May 27 in Belfast.

Conlan has rebounded with two wins since a dramatic 12th-round stoppage loss by then WBA titlist Leigh Wood last March, a fight where he was leading on all three scorecards before the final three minutes.

And the 31-year-old will attempt to realise his ambition of becoming world champion in his hometown against Lopez, who is set for his first defence after dethroning Josh Warrington in December.

“This is a massive opportunity,” said Conlan. “Fighting for the world title in Belfast is something I’ve always dreamed of and I will be taking this opportunity with both hands.

“I will do everything I can to bring a world title home. Credit to Lopez for coming to Belfast, but I am taking his title. He is not prepared for what is coming his way. Ireland will see a new champion crowned.”

Lopez has no problem with stepping into the lion’s den, venturing to Warrington’s home city of Leeds and walking away with a majority decision victory as the Mexican claimed his 27th win from 29 fights.

“I am a road warrior,” Lopez said. “Travelling to my opponent’s home country doesn’t faze me.

“I won my world title in Leeds, and now it’s time to defend it in Belfast. The louder they cheer for Michael, the harder I will fight. The IBF title will remain in Mexico.”