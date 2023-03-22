Sam Warburton backs Billy Vunipola to boost England at World Cup if recalled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Sam Warburton backs Billy Vunipola to boost England at World Cup if recalled

By Press Association
Billy Vunipola has not played for England since the autumn (David Davies/PA)
Billy Vunipola has not played for England since the autumn (David Davies/PA)

Sam Warburton believes England’s World Cup prospects will improve if Billy Vunipola is recalled in the belief that number eight demands a physical presence.

Vunipola was overlooked entirely by Steve Borthwick for the recent Six Nations amid reports that England’s head coach is not on speaking terms with the Saracen following a row that took place in Japan four years ago.

Alex Dombrandt was given Vunipola’s place in the back row but failed to impose himself and his appetite for grinding out hard yards was questioned in the wake of the record Twickenham defeat by France in round four.

Alex Dombrandt is under pressure to keep his place at number eight
Alex Dombrandt is under pressure to keep his place at number eight (Ben Whitley/PA)

Former Wales and Lions flanker Warburton believes the ability to outmuscle opponents is critical to the position as the clock ticks down to the global showpiece hosted by France this autumn.

“Being physically dominant in a collision sport is one of the single most important factors, especially with the way rugby is at the moment,” Asahi ambassador Warburton told the PA news agency.

“That has to be something your number eight prides himself on and Billy Vunipola adds that.

“I wouldn’t disregard Dombrandt because he’s done too much good stuff in a Harlequins shirt, but at Test level Billy Vunipola has shown more.

“Look at the best teams in the world and their number eights are key players who bring a big, physical presence: Duane Vermeulen, Ardie Savea, Gregory Alldritt and Caelan Doris.

Sam Warburton believes Ireland will take the World Cup by storm
Sam Warburton believes Ireland will take the World Cup by storm (PA handout)

“England need to find someone who can perform to the same levels and if they did that they’d have a far better chance of getting to a World Cup final.

England have four warm-up games before facing Argentina in their World Cup opener, with the debate over the identity of their fly-half set to rage all the way to France.

Owen Farrell started the final match against Ireland while Marcus Smith was handed the role of chief conductor against Italy and France. Warburton believes Farrell is the more reliable selection.

“This is not a negative against Smith because he’s an incredibly gifted player, but I’m slightly risk averse so I like players with less errors in their game,” Warburton said.

“Not being able to clean out a ruck or missing a tackle count as errors, it’s not just about the killer pass because there’s lots to a game.

“I’d go with Farrell because he’s the leader and has more strings to his bow. Smith has more from a running perspective but if you look at the bigger picture Farrell has less errors in his game so I’d go with him.”

Fourteen-man England were dispatched 29-16 in Dublin last Saturday to see Ireland emerge as worthy Grand Slam winners and cement their place at the summit of the global rankings.

As the World Cup approaches, focus will grow on their inability to progress beyond the quarter-finals in previous tournaments, but Warburton does not see that as psychological baggage for Andy Farrell’s outfit.

“When I was a player I always laughed at history and records – I always thought it had no bearing on what’s happening today. To fans it does because they look at history and records,” he said.

“This is a very different Irish team – a ruthless, well oiled machine spearheaded by two of the most competitive people I’ve ever come into contact with in Johnny Sexton and Andy Farrell.”

* Asahi are the Official Beer Partner of Rugby World Cup 2023, and will be taking fans beyond expected this summer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
An Openreach engineer upgrading broadband.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in Tayside and Fife
2
Katie Anderson 16, from Burra flys from Shetland to Dundee for specialist goalkeeper training. Image: Big Partnership.
Meet the teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee
3
Aedan Andrejus Burt, co-founder of Fib Whisky.
Aedan Andrejus Burt: Fife whisky boss dies aged 29
4
The body was discovered in a property on Erskine Wynd in Oakley, Fife on Wednesday morning. Image: Google Maps
Suspicious death investigation after man’s body found in Fife village
5
Craig Hamilton
Rosyth abuser sexually assaulted girl, 11, and asked her to marry him
6
East End community campus artist's impression
Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum
9
7
The fire at a house in Stanley Terrace in Oakley broke out just after 7pm. Image: Google Maps
Man in hospital after house fire in Fife
8
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Privileged’ fraudster avoids jail for £13k scam at Perth Holiday Inn after ‘turning life…
9
Bear was taken from a garden on Bonnybank Road, Dundee. Image: Supplied
Dog missing for six days after being stolen from Dundee garden
3
10
Emergency services at the scene. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after crash leaves van on side near Cupar

More from The Courier

Robert Lindsay 29th Earl of Crawford has died.
Robert Lindsay: Fife peer who become leading Conservative politician dies
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car was flipped on its roof during a crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout Picture shows; A crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout. Scott Fyffe Roundabout, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 23/03/2023
Driver escapes injury after car flips in Dundee crash
Rannoch Road in Perth was closed after reports of smoke coming from the ground. Image: Stuart Cowper
Seven-hour power cut in Perth after smoke seen coming from manhole cover
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Football yob fined for threatening to stab nurses at Perth Royal Infirmary
Zak Rudden. Image: SNS.
Zak Rudden is impacting games for St Johnstone, says Callum Davidson, will he now…
Olympic champion Duncan Scott with some of the children taking part at Forfar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Olympic champ Duncan Scott makes waves with young swimmers at Forfar event
Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan are all hoping to be the next first minister. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
SNP leadership race: How is the next first minister elected?
3
The Evening Telegraph, CR0020672, News, General views of Dundee's City centre including the Overgate and Wellgate during the lockdown. Picture shows; the city centre deserted today. Wednesday 25th March, 2020. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Pictures: How the Covid lockdown of 2020 created ghost towns
Freelance Artist Rachel Manzie (left) and Art Attack Angus owner Lauren Munro at the Arbroath studio with pieces from the upcoming exhibition. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Art Attack Angus mum Lauren determined to keep studio open after being hit with…
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife

Editor's Picks

Most Commented