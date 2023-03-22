Wales can qualify for Euro 2024 without retired Gareth Bale – Chris Mepham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wales can qualify for Euro 2024 without retired Gareth Bale – Chris Mepham

By Press Association
Chris Mepham is confident Wales can make the 2024 European Championship finals in Germany (PA)
Chris Mepham is confident Wales can make the 2024 European Championship finals in Germany (PA)

Chris Mepham says Wales can qualify for Euro 2024 without the retired Gareth Bale.

Wales find themselves in transition after talisman Bale’s retirement from football and Chris Gunter, Joe Allen and Jonny Williams quitting the international scene.

Boss Rob Page ushers in a new era for Welsh football away to World Cup semi-finalists Croatia on Saturday, as the Dragons begin the process of trying to reach a third-successive European Championship.

Wales v Iran – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group B – Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
Chris Mepham (left) – in action against Iran – was part of the Wales squad that disappointed at the World Cup in Qatar (Adam Davy/PA)

Latvia – Tuesday’s opponents at the Cardiff City Stadium – Armenia and Turkey complete the Group D line-up, with the top two teams qualifying automatically for the finals in Germany.

“One hundred per cent (we can make the finals),” said Bournemouth defender Mepham.

“I genuinely mean that as well. I think we’ve got a really good group of players.

“It’s obviously a big loss not having someone of Gareth’s quality because, in any given moment, he can turn a game on its head.

“But we’ve got players like Brennan (Johnson) flying in the Premier League and he’s going to be massive for us going forward.

“It’s an opportunity for other players to step up, to embrace that challenge and I think we’ll be absolutely fine in this campaign.”

Wales v Poland – UEFA Nations League – Group A – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales youngster Brennan Johnson (left) has been tasked with filling the shoes of the retired Gareth Bale (Mike Egerton/PA)

The loss of so much experience boasting 327 caps has created a leadership vacuum within the Wales squad.

Aaron Ramsey has taken over the armband but vice-captain Ben Davies is absent through injury, as is the 108-times capped goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

Mepham made his debut at the China Cup exactly five years ago and is now the sixth most-capped Welshman with 36 appearances in the party heading to Croatia.

“I think I’ve got good leadership qualities and I’m quite vocal on the pitch,” said Mepham.

“It’s not like anyone is saying to me, ‘you must be the one to be vocal now or you must be the one to lead’.

“But where I want to get to in my career, I think that could be massively beneficial. Trying to be vocal and helping guide young lads throughout.”

Wales Press Conference – UEFA Euro 2024 – The Vale Resort
Aaron Ramsey is the new captain of Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

Wales return to action in Split after a poor World Cup campaign which saw them score only once – a Bale penalty – and finish bottom of their group.

Honest reflections, as well as the way forward, have featured during the squad’s first post-Qatar camp.

“We wanted to give a good account of ourselves at the World Cup but, for whatever reason, it didn’t quite work out that way,” said Mepham.

“We spoke the other day with the new lads now about our principles and the way we are.

“I think we just kind of went back to basics a little bit in terms of the team we want to be.

“That compact, well-organised team that Wales have been for so many years.

“Counter-attacking is probably a big strength of ours where we play bigger teams, sit in and try to be as dangerous as we can on the break.

“We’ve got a lot of pace on the counter-attack and defenders that can be compact and put bodies on the line. That’s probably the team we want to be.”

