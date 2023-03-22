Anthony Joshua: I’ll have no career regrets if Tyson Fury fight cannot be made

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anthony Joshua: I’ll have no career regrets if Tyson Fury fight cannot be made

By Press Association
Anthony Joshua will have no regrets if a future meeting with Tyson Fury cannot be arranged
Anthony Joshua will have no regrets if a future meeting with Tyson Fury cannot be arranged (Steven Paston/PA)

Anthony Joshua is primed to return to the ring on April 1 but has insisted he will have no regrets about his career if an all-British bout with Tyson Fury cannot be made further down the line.

Joshua – with 24 wins, three defeats and 22 knockouts – will take on American heavyweight Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14KOs) at O2 Arena next month eager to get back on track following back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk had been expected to fight Fury in a unification clash at the end of April, but it looks to have fallen through and left both of the world heavyweight champions in need of new opponents.

Talk could now turn back to the previously eagerly-anticipated domestic affair between Fury and Joshua, which has twice failed to go ahead but the 33-year-old 2012 Olympic champion is in no mood to put his own career on hold for it.

“I can’t say I will sit and wait around for this geezer,” Joshua said on Tuesday night.

“There are other fighters out there and other great fights I will have.

“With or without Fury (on my record), I will not wake up tomorrow and be regretting my whole boxing career.

“If he is on it, I’m on it. If he is not, he is not. Whatever.”

Back in September it was Joshua’s team who were involved in protracted talks with the Fury camp over a potential Battle of Britain meeting.

A month later and following a string of deadlines and social-media jibes, discussions collapsed and Fury instead went on to fight Derek Chisora for a third time.

It left Joshua, who endured a similar scenario in 2021 ahead of a then-unification bout with his fellow Briton, in need of finding another opponent and Franklin has answered the call.

Joshua added: “I’ll be real with you. That Fury situation, as much as I love to entertain that gossip, I have been there twice.

“People don’t remember that. I was suppose to fight him before I fought Usyk the first time and he pulled out due to his legal battle with (Deontay) Wilder, the arbitration.

“That was all up in the air, all done online. Then we had the one for this December. Yeah, look that fight, will it get made? I don’t know.

“Look at the s*** that they are going through now with this Usyk stuff. It is just crazy.

“Well, it is actually good that people are starting to see – for someone that don’t publicise everything – what actually goes on in negotiations.

“It is good that people can actually see the s*** that people have got to put up with just to make a fight.

“Me and Usyk had two successful fights done you know, so it is just crazy.”

