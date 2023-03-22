The Beckhams hang out with Snoop Dogg – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association March 22 2023, 6.05pm Share The Beckhams hang out with Snoop Dogg – Wednesday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4245703/the-beckhams-hang-out-with-snoop-dogg-wednesdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Snoop Dogg and David Beckham (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 22. Football David Beckham caught up with Snoop Dogg. View this post on InstagramA post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) Mesut Ozil called time on his career. Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Aqr4pB5SI2— Mesut Özil (@M10) March 22, 2023 Thank you for making this beautiful game more special. Good luck for the future 🙏🏻 https://t.co/ldk49J3z6G— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) March 22, 2023 👏legend— Kevin De Bruyne (@KevinDeBruyne) March 22, 2023 I will tell my kids one day how outstanding Prime @M10 was and how priviliged I am to have shared the pitch with one of the most gifted players I’ve ever seen – a person that is also doing a lot of amazing work for less privileged people in the world 🙌🏾 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nGVCMI8ZVQ— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) March 22, 2023 Lucy Bronze reflected on a solid night in Rome for Barcelona. Roma ✅Camp Nou 🔜 pic.twitter.com/4t7K1ukCWs— Lucy Bronze (@LucyBronze) March 22, 2023 International duty… pic.twitter.com/OQBDdpdcuH— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) March 22, 2023 Back to work with @DFB_Team pic.twitter.com/IJXYilderq— Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) March 22, 2023 😄🏴 pic.twitter.com/nNNpDinp3I— Billy Gilmour (@billygilmourrr) March 22, 2023 Happy Ramadan from Patrice Evra. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) Motor Racing Lewis Hamilton was out on the course. Oscar Piastri celebrated the 81st day of the year. 81st day of the year #OP81 pic.twitter.com/QQCls1Mvbh— Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) March 22, 2023 Carlos Sainz was not giving up. To all our Tifosi out there, thank you for your unconditional support. I know we are not where we want to be, but we are Scuderia Ferrari and I’m confident we can turn things around, together, pushing forward and never giving up. Forza Ferrari!! 🙌🏼🏎— Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) March 22, 2023 Happy 24th birthday Mick. Wishing @SchumacherMick a very Happy Birthday! 🎂📸 x @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/7zh6MHoNfx— Silverstone (@SilverstoneUK) March 22, 2023 Williams turned the clock back. A Williams Racing 1⃣-2⃣ #OnThisDay in 1992! 🤩@nigelmansell and @PatreseOfficial took the top two steps of the #MexicoGP podium! 💪🇲🇽#WeAreWilliams pic.twitter.com/236kdTi25j— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) March 22, 2023 Cricket Jos Buttler was getting excited. 🔜 @rajasthanroyals 😁 pic.twitter.com/tuxaCxHOND— Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) March 22, 2023 Golf Sergio Garcia was happy for his team. Very happy for the team, for how we did and for winning our first tournament of the season. Looking forward to more this season with @fireballsgc_ and @livgolf_league pic.twitter.com/SCSNAfSQIO— Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) March 22, 2023 Team work makes the dream work for Ian Poulter. Team work makes the dream work @MajesticksGC 🤝 @henrikstenson #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/nc8E26oF7f— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) March 22, 2023 Rowing Helen Glover had fire in her belly. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Helen (@helenglovergb) Curling Eve Muirhead was counting down to the London Marathon. One month to go until the London marathon! 😬Still lots of time to donate to this great charity @MNDoddie5 🙏🏻 Thank you https://t.co/iUdmpr2OQa pic.twitter.com/elfpXkYvVv— Eve Muirhead OBE (@evemuirhead) March 22, 2023 MMA Conor McGregor had a treat for his kids. 