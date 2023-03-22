Emma Raducanu beaten by Bianca Andreescu in first round of Miami Open

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emma Raducanu fell at the first hurdle of the Miami Open following defeat to Bianca Andreescu.

Raducanu, looking to build on her run to the fourth round of last week’s BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, was out of sorts early on as her Canadian opponent eased into the lead by taking the first set 6-3.

However, Raducanu, 20, raised her performance in the second – which included a marathon 21-minute game – to take the match to a deciding set.

Bibi on the 💰@Bandreescu_ fights past Raducanu in three and faces No.7 seed Sakkari next! #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/4fExk86UhH — wta (@WTA) March 22, 2023

But Andreescu proved too strong and too consistent for the British number one as she saw out a 6-3 3-6 6-2 victory.

Afterwards, Raducanu indicated she would seek fresh advice on the wrist problems that have troubled her this season.

“It’s something I’ve been managing for some time,” said Raducanu. “I just need to review after this tournament really and figure out what my next steps are.

“I’m able to play in the short term. But the current solutions aren’t very viable long term.

“I feel like this year has been difficult in the sense that I have been managing a few existing injuries and that has been annoying and frustrating because I’ve been working as best as I can.”

Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, looked to be staring down the barrel of a quickfire defeat following a poor opening set where she managed just three winners.

An early break sent Andreescu, 22, on her way before she broke Raducanu for a second time in the ninth game to take the opening set in 44 minutes.

But Raducanu, ranked 72 in the world, 41 places lower than her opponent, emerged the better player for the next set with the pivotal moment arriving in an epic seventh game at the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins.

Emma Raducanu suffered a first-round defeat to Bianca Andreescu (Jim Rassol/AP)

Half-a-dozen break points came and went for the British player, but Andreescu’s valiant defence finally crumbled after 10 deuces to leave Raducanu able to serve out the second set in just one minute shy of the hour.

At that stage, Raducanu appeared the favourite to beat the Canadian, who also won the US Open as a teenager, two years before the Brit.

But, after saving three break points in the fourth game, Raducanu was unable to do the same in the sixth as Andreescu secured a crucial break of serve to move within two games of victory.

Raducanu earned a break point in the next game but Andreescu found a way to see out the game before breaking her opponent for a second time in the set to seal her spot in the second round in two and a half hours.

Andreescu was delighted to progress (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

“You never know what you are going to expect,” said Andreescu on court. “I just wanted to play my best with what I had today and I think I did that.

“I didn’t let my negative emotions get the best of me. I was very energetic, positive and I just never gave up and that was the key today.

“Emma played amazing. She is an incredible player and I have a lot of respect for her and her results show how good she is.”