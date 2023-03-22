Mansfield and Grimsby share spoils following goalless League Two draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mansfield and Grimsby could not be separated on Wednesday night as they played out a goalless League Two draw at One Call Stadium.

The first half produced most of the game’s best moments, particularly for Grimsby who started very strongly with John McAtee and captain Luke Waterfall both forcing fine saves out of Mansfield goalkeeper Christy Pym.

McAtee came close again when he hit the inside of the post with a chipped cross midway through the half, Mansfield’s best moment coming when Hiram Boateng lobbed an effort just over the top after a good counter-attack had the Mariners back-pedalling.

The second period was not as much of a spectacle, Elliott Hewitt closest for Mansfield with a powerful strike just over the top and Jordan Bowery also going close with a low effort which was saved by Max Crocombe.

Grimsby tired in the latter stages following their FA Cup exploits at Brighton on Sunday, but the hosts could not break them down.

The result leaves the hosts two points off the play-off places, with Grimsby remaining 15th.