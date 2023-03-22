McGregor has excelled with Celtic armband after succeeding Brown – Lustig

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mikael Lustig has hailed Callum McGregor for captaining Celtic in his own way after taking over the role from Scott Brown.

The Scotland international was handed the armband for the start of the 2021-22 season, following former captain Brown’s move to Aberdeen.

Former Sweden defender Lustig played for the Parkhead club between 2012 and 2019 and he returned to Glasgow at the weekend for the first time since his departure to promote an event involving himself and Brown in May.

He watched former team-mate McGregor, who came through the ranks at Celtic, guide the champions to a 3-1 home victory over Hibernian on Saturday.

Lustig said: “It has been unbelievable. A lot of new players coming in from all around the world and to have Callum as a proper Celtic boy has been really important.

“Obviously he played under Broony but he doesn’t try to be Broony, he is just himself.

“You can see him, he is a quite calm guy, maybe not talking that much but the way he was playing, the way he was training is just top and that’s why he has been so good.”

Lustig was not surprised to see Brown go into management, with the former Scotland midfielder starting out last summer at Fleetwood in England’s Sky Bet League One.

He said: “He always had a real good chat with the manager, always listened to them and he was obviously captain for a long time.

“I think he was always clear that he wanted to be a manager and he is doing really well now.

“He had a good cup run and unfortunately lost against Burnley but he is doing well in League One and I am happy for him.”

Lustig watched Ange Postecoglou’s side come from behind to beat Hibs to maintain their nine-point lead over Rangers at the top of the cinch Premiership as they continue their bid for the domestic treble, with the Viaplay Cup already in the trophy cabinet.

He said: “They are doing so well and you can absolutely compare them with (former Celtic manager) Brendan Rodgers’ team, the way they play.

“When Ange came in, no one knew anything about him.

“He brought a lot of players in that you had never heard of and you were a little bit unsure what was going to happen at Celtic.

“But they have been playing so well and the strength of our team and this team is it doesn’t matter which players are in the starting XI, they are going to perform really well.

“You are always comfortable when you watch them. You are never nervous that they are going to slip up.”