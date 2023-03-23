Ben Foster’s back and Marcus Rashford’s in NYC – Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association March 23 2023, 5.53pm Share Ben Foster’s back and Marcus Rashford’s in NYC – Thursday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4248712/ben-fosters-back-and-marcus-rashfords-in-nyc-thursdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Ben Foster has joined Wrexham (Kieran Cleeves/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 23. Football Wrexham lured Ben Foster and his GoPro out of retirement. 👀🔴⚪ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/5wrVP5cTLO— Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) March 23, 2023 Marcus Rashford was in the Big Apple. Downtime 🥷✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/aLfcDqRtaM— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) March 23, 2023 ⛲️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/e94ZrppFBG— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) March 23, 2023 Ledley King was in Australia. Ledley in Perth 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/cRbl92sEpH— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 23, 2023 Happy birthday. Best wishes to Terry Paine – a member of our 1966 @FIFAWorldCup-winning squad – who celebrates his 84th birthday today! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/mO3c743R6s— England (@England) March 23, 2023 Cricket Ben Stokes headed to India. See you soon @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/RvJjPtHpJi— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) March 23, 2023 Jos Buttler enjoyed England’s day out. It was a privilege to take the T20 World Cup 🏆 to 10 Downing Street yesterday with a few of the lads! pic.twitter.com/eunljIerSO— Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) March 23, 2023 But Kevin Pietersen was disappointed with the World Cup winners. Utterly disgusted by this England team and their visit to @10DowningStreet yesterday. How dare they go there and be pictured so sober?! We led the way in 2005 & Boris continued the party theme through Covid. Professional sport is so boring now! 😂 pic.twitter.com/V9JsxvHsZ2— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 23, 2023 Boxing Eddie Hearn made a big claim. If Fury v Usyk doesn’t get made..and AJ gets past Franklin..Fury v AJ, Wilder v Usyk – winner v winner for Undisputed 😅— Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) March 23, 2023 Golf Ryan Fox will enjoy watching this one again and again. Pin seeking on a par four?! 🤯@ryanfoxgolfer with one of the shots of the year.#DellMatchPlay pic.twitter.com/FLvHKALoev— DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) March 23, 2023 Formula One When Tom Daley met Lando Norris. One diver, one driver. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nfv7wDQYZw— McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 23, 2023 Happy birthday Alex Albon. A quick break from laps in the sim for a surprise cake on his birthday! 🥳🎂#WeAreWilliams @alex_albon pic.twitter.com/ZDWfCBAUhI— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) March 23, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Camperdown Wildlife Centre to stay shut after emergency operation on wolf 2 Nurse’s BMW written off after hit-and-run outside Broughty Ferry home 3 Driver escapes injury after car flips in Dundee crash 4 Man died at Dunfermline homeless hostel after tragic drugs swap, court told 5 Aedan Andrejus Burt: Fife whisky boss dies aged 29 6 Rosyth abuser sexually assaulted girl, 11, and asked her to marry him 7 Drug driver blamed bald tyre for ‘erratic’ driving on A9 in Perthshire 8 Meet the teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee 9 Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife 10 Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in Tayside and Fife More from The Courier FAN VIEW: Ex-players give final 'a little edge' and 6 reasons Raith Rovers will… JK Rowling slams Dundee’s Humza Yousaf over ‘pink heart’ tweet EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray on why he's relaxed about player contract situation at Raith Rovers… Police called to youth disturbance at Lochore Meadows in Fife 'World first' bereavement garden honouring victims of pandemic opens in Dundee Thursday court round-up — Bedside blaze and fuel thief Lottery winners with combined worth of £90m give Dundee charity new playhouse Loch Leven visitors should be more 'concerned' about polluted water, argues leading researcher Is there more to St Andrews' growing cocktail scene than just tourists and students? Why did Loch Leven pollution worsen from 2015 and what can we do about… Editor's Picks Lottery winners with combined worth of £90m give Dundee charity new playhouse ‘World first’ bereavement garden honouring victims of pandemic opens in Dundee Dundee figure skating stars Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby hailed after ‘brilliant’ World Championships debut in Japan Loch Leven visitors should be more ‘concerned’ about polluted water, argues leading researcher Is there more to St Andrews’ growing cocktail scene than just tourists and students? Camperdown Wildlife Centre to stay shut after emergency operation on wolf ANDREW LIDDLE: Nicola Sturgeon’s future is not on Holyrood’s backbenches Kirriemuir pub rocks bid for 2am opening over ACDC Bonfest weekend Dundee Olympia: Is new manager hunt sign of promise for crisis-hit centre? Nicola Sturgeon makes plea to her successor in emotional final speech as first minister Most Commented 1 Peter Murrell quits as SNP chief exec over row that led to Dundonian comms supremo Murray Foote’s resignation 2 Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum 3 Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole 4 SNP leadership race: Full list of who Tayside and Fife politicians are backing 5 Fife councillor's comments 'offensive' as he claims potholes are being left unfilled 6 New SNP chief executive vows to clear up party's 'tremendous mess' 7 Nicola Sturgeon says the SNP is 'not in a mess' during Loose Women appearance 8 Dundee passenger's shock at brick thrown through bus window 9 More than 300 Dundee City Council staff to strike over outsourcing row 10 Dundee's Olympia searching for new manager amid continuing closure