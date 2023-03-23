Ben Foster’s back and Marcus Rashford’s in NYC – Thursday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 23.

Football

Wrexham lured Ben Foster and his GoPro out of retirement.

Marcus Rashford was in the Big Apple.

Ledley King was in Australia.

Ledley in Perth 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/cRbl92sEpH — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 23, 2023

Happy birthday.

Best wishes to Terry Paine – a member of our 1966 @FIFAWorldCup-winning squad – who celebrates his 84th birthday today! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/mO3c743R6s — England (@England) March 23, 2023

Cricket

Ben Stokes headed to India.

Jos Buttler enjoyed England’s day out.

It was a privilege to take the T20 World Cup 🏆 to 10 Downing Street yesterday with a few of the lads! pic.twitter.com/eunljIerSO — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) March 23, 2023

But Kevin Pietersen was disappointed with the World Cup winners.

Utterly disgusted by this England team and their visit to @10DowningStreet yesterday. How dare they go there and be pictured so sober?! We led the way in 2005 & Boris continued the party theme through Covid. Professional sport is so boring now! 😂 pic.twitter.com/V9JsxvHsZ2 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 23, 2023

Boxing

Eddie Hearn made a big claim.

If Fury v Usyk doesn’t get made..and AJ gets past Franklin..Fury v AJ, Wilder v Usyk – winner v winner for Undisputed 😅 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) March 23, 2023

Golf

Ryan Fox will enjoy watching this one again and again.

Pin seeking on a par four?! 🤯@ryanfoxgolfer with one of the shots of the year.#DellMatchPlay pic.twitter.com/FLvHKALoev — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) March 23, 2023

Formula One

When Tom Daley met Lando Norris.

Happy birthday Alex Albon.

A quick break from laps in the sim for a surprise cake on his birthday! 🥳🎂#WeAreWilliams @alex_albon pic.twitter.com/ZDWfCBAUhI — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) March 23, 2023