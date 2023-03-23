5 of the best – Harry Kane’s most crucial England goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

5 of the best – Harry Kane’s most crucial England goals

By Press Association
Harry Kane’s goal against Denmark to see England into the Euro 2020 final was one of the most significant of his international career (Nick Potts/PA)
Harry Kane’s goal against Denmark to see England into the Euro 2020 final was one of the most significant of his international career (Nick Potts/PA)

Harry Kane became England’s all-time leading goalscorer when he scored a penalty against Italy in Thursday night’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy.

Here, the PA news agency pick five of Kane’s most crucial international strikes after he usurped Wayne Rooney to take the crown.

Start as you mean to go on…

Harry Kane opened his England account just over a minute into his senior debut.
Harry Kane opened his England account just over a minute into his senior debut (Nick Potts/PA)

March 28, 2015 and a Euro 2016 qualifier at home to Lithuania may not be the obvious starting point for Kane’s best goals – but it certainly showed that he was ready for international football.

Having started scoring regularly following his breakthrough into the Tottenham team, Kane was handed his Three Lions debut in the Wembley clash.

Named on the bench, Kane watched Wayne Rooney score his 47th England goal and Raheem Sterling his first before he was introduced for the former with 72 minutes gone.

He needed just 79 seconds to open his England account, a back-post header squirming in to cement a 4-0 win for Roy Hodgson’s side.

Captain fantastic

Kane (second left) broke the hearts of Scotland fans with his late equaliser at Hampden Park.
Kane, second left, broke the hearts of Scotland fans with his late equaliser at Hampden Park (Jane Barlow/PA)

Handed the captain’s armband by Gareth Southgate ahead of a World Cup qualifier away to Scotland on June 17, 2017, Kane again showed he is the man for the big occasion.

The visitors took the lead as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain struck with just 20 minutes left on the clock.

But Hampden Park would become a cauldron of noise as Leigh Griffiths scored two free-kicks in the space of three minutes to turn the game on its head.

Cue Kane and his knack of knowing how to find the back of the net, volleying home a Sterling cross to the back post to draw England level at 2-2 in stoppage time for his sixth England goal.

From Russia with love

Kane headed home an injury-time winner as England started their 2018 World Cup campaign with victory over Tunisia.
Kane headed home an injury-time winner as England started their 2018 World Cup campaign with victory over Tunisia (Adam Davy/PA)

Kane claimed the World Cup Golden Boot after England’s run to the semi-final at Russia in 2018.

Two of his six goals came in the opening group stage game against Tunisia on June 18, 2018 on a surprisingly difficult evening for the Three Lions in Volgograd.

Having put England ahead in the 11th minute by turning home the rebound from a saved John Stones header, Kane had seemingly put Southgate’s side on course for three points.

But, after Ferjani Sassi’s penalty drew Tunisia level, England toiled in their attempts to find a winner until Kane headed home Harry Maguire’s knockdown in the first minute of added time to seal a 2-1 victory.

World Cup revenge

Kane turned home another late winner as England beat Croatia to reach the inaugural Nations League finals.
Kane turned home another late winner as England beat Croatia to reach the inaugural Nations League finals (Nick Potts/PA)

Just months on from their World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia, England were hosting them in a crunch Nations League clash at Wembley.

One of the draws of the inaugural Nations League competition and the three-team group stage was that every match mattered.

So it proved on November 18, 2018 as Andrej Kramaric’s deflected opener just before the hour had England on course to be relegated to League B.

Instead, Jesse Lingard’s equaliser meant the Three Lions were safe, before Kane took centre stage again.

Having gone seven internationals without a goal, he slid in to turn home Ben Chilwell’s cross with just five minutes remaining.

The 2-1 win took England through to the first-ever Nations League finals, where they would go on to finish third.

On the rebound

Kane scored after seeing his penalty saved as England beat Denmark to reach the final of Euro 2020.
Kane scored after seeing his penalty saved as England beat Denmark to reach the final of Euro 2020 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Having drawn a blank in the Euro 2020 group stages, Kane came into form at just the right time for England.

He scored the second in a 2-0 win over Germany and followed up with a brace in the quarter-final success against Ukraine in Rome.

That set up a meeting with Denmark at Wembley on July 7, 2021, where Mikkel Damsgaard’s fine free-kick on the half-hour mark was cancelled out by Simon Kjaer’s own goal.

Kane drew a superb save out of Kasper Schmeichel in extra-time before England were awarded a penalty when Sterling was tripped inside the box.

Schmeichel pushed Kane’s penalty away, only for the skipper to react quickest to turn home the rebound and send England into their first major final in 55 years – where they would lose to Italy in a shoot-out.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre will be acquired by retail tycoon Mike Ashley.
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
2
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
3
TODAY) Copyright Pic: The Central Scotland News Agency File Name: ChristopherArmour1.jpg FORMER ROYAL HORSEMAN CHRISTOPHER ARMOUR, dob 21/12/65, OUTSIDE THE HIGH COURT IN STIRLING WHERE HE WAS FOUND GUILTY OF RAPING THREE WOMEN AT THE DUNVEGAN HOUSE EQUESTRIAN CENTRE IN NEWBURGH, FIFE. SENTENCE WAS DEFERRED FOR REPORTS AND HE WAS REMANDED IN CUSTODY. SEE STORY FROM TIM BUGLER. Tel: 07768 302285 E-mail: centralscotlandnews@gmail.com
Ex-King’s horseman found guilty of raping teenagers at Fife equestrian centre
4
Fans at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee in 2006
Big Weekend 2023: Full list of key dates – including line up announcement and…
3
5
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox at London premiere of fourth series.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
6
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; James Stewart. Perth. Supplied by Facebook Date; 23/03/2023
Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes…
7
Loki, the alpha male wolf at Camperdown Wildlife Park is recovering from a successful operation. Image: Camperdown Wildlife Park/Facebook
Camperdown Wildlife Centre reopens after emergency operation on wolf
2
8
Preston Island fire. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Firefighters battle large Fife field blaze for more than an hour
9
Glenrothes bus station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station
10
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
Reece Rodger: Appeal for man in dark clothing in ongoing search for missing Fifer

More from The Courier

John O'Neil, Bobby Davidson, Willie McIntosh and John Connolly were all unlucky not to play for Scotland while at St Johnstone. Images; SNS and Shutterstock.
The St Johnstone unlucky 11: Which Perth players had the strongest claims to be…
Close up picture of colourful Easter eggs in a basket.
10 of the best Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
The Olympia Leisure Centre remains shut while essential repairs are undertaken. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Dundee opposition councillors say public has a 'right to know' what happened to Olympia
(TODAY) Copyright Pic: The Central Scotland News Agency File Name: DavidMcGarry.jpg KILLER TRUCK DRIVER DAVID McGARRY, dob 13/9/63, ARRIVES AT STIRLING SHERIFF COURT, WHERE HE PLEADED GUILTY TO CAUSING THE DEATH OF 74-YEAR-OLD CYCLIST NEIL SMITH BY DRIVING CARELESSLY ON THE A85 NEAR CRIANLARICH, PERTHSHIRE, ON AUGUST 23TH 2021. SEE STORY FROM TIM BUGLER. Tel: 07768 302285 E-mail: centralscotlandnews@gmail.com
Trucker admits causing cyclist's death on remote Perthshire road
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock (12761535cb) Everton assistant manager Duncan Ferguson; 15th January 2022: Carrow Road, Norwich, Norforlk, England; Premier League football, Norwich versus Everton. Norwich City v Everton, Premier League Football match, Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich, UK - 15 Jan 2022
Ex-Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson relives moment he battered burglar - before trying to…
Gary Campbell is led from the High Court in Edinburgh.
Perth beast who directed livestream videos of girls being abused is jailed
Tam O'Brien has penned a new Arbroath contract. Image: SNS
Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien pens new FIVE-YEAR deal and says he could stay at…
Outgoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and outgoing Deputy First Minister John Swinney (left) arrive for her last First Minster's Questions (FMQs) in the main chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday March 23, 2023. Image: Jane Barlow/PA
John Swinney admits he's been trying to quit since 2016... but Nicola Sturgeon wouldn't…
3
Maurice Ross' 16-month spell as Cowdenbeath manager has come to an end. Image: SNS
Maurice Ross departs as Cowdenbeath manager
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for the menu, March 18 Picture shows; Veggie lasagne / Prawns in blankets. Primula. Supplied by Primula Date; Unknown
Recipe: Easy and super cheesy veggie lasagne to enjoy this Easter

Editor's Picks

Most Commented