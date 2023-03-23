A closer look at the numbers behind England’s top two leading goalscorers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

A closer look at the numbers behind England’s top two leading goalscorers

By Press Association
Harry Kane moved one clear of Wayne Rooney with his 54th England goal (Nick Potts/PA)
Harry Kane moved one clear of Wayne Rooney with his 54th England goal (Nick Potts/PA)

Harry Kane moved ahead of Wayne Rooney as England’s outright record scorer with his successful penalty against Italy.

The Tottenham striker has taken just 81 caps to surpass Rooney’s previous national record of 53 goals.

Here, the PA news agency looks at England’s leading men’s goalscorers and how Kane compares to his predecessor as captain.

England’s leading scorers

Harry Kane (54 goals in 81 caps, 2015-present)

The Tottenham striker, who won the World Cup Golden Boot in 2018, had climbed quickly from fifth to third on the list with seven goals in two games against Albania and San Marino last November before passing Sir Bobby Charlton in June to head into the World Cup trailing only Rooney. He scored in the last 16 against Senegal to pass Lineker as England’s record scorer at major tournaments before his penalty against France brought him level, taking the outright lead with his successful spot-kick in Naples.

Wayne Rooney (53 goals in 120 caps, 2003-18)

Wayne Rooney celebrates his 53rd and last England goal, against Iceland at Euro 2016
Wayne Rooney celebrates his 53rd and last England goal, against Iceland at Euro 2016 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Reached his half-century in his 107th cap, a win over Switzerland in which Kane also scored, but after adding two more goals in his next three games Rooney scored only once in his final 10 appearances. Also England’s most-capped outfield player with 120, Rooney only scored once at a World Cup finals tournament, against Uruguay in 2014, but his six European Championship goals leave him fourth among England scorers at major tournaments behind Kane, Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer.

Sir Bobby Charlton (49 goals in 106 caps, 1958-70)

The 1966 World Cup winner scored on his debut in 1958, just two months after surviving the Munich air disaster which killed eight of his Manchester United team-mates. He broke Sir Tom Finney and Nat Lofthouse’s previous record of 30 by 1963 and scored twice in the 1966 semi-final before finishing his international career one short of a half-century. He eventually saw his United and England records both overhauled by Rooney.

Gary Lineker (48 goals in 80 caps, 1984-92)

Gary Lineker celebrates a goal against Hungary at Wembley
Gary Lineker celebrates a goal against Hungary at Wembley (John Stillwell/PA)

The 1986 World Cup Golden Boot winner scored 10 major-tournament goals for England – a record since passed by Kane – and managed five international hat-tricks including four-goal hauls against both Spain in 1987 and Malaysia in 1991. A missed penalty against Brazil in 1992 would have equalled the record then held by Charlton.

Jimmy Greaves (44 goals in 57 caps, 1959-67)

Tottenham’s record scorer until passed by Kane, Greaves also excelled for his country and his average of three goals every four games (0.77 goals per match) is comfortably the highest on this list. Injury deprived him of an appearance in the 1966 final against West Germany, where his replacement Sir Geoff Hurst secured his and England’s place in history with a hat-trick.

Michael Owen (40 goals in 89 caps, 1998-2008)

Despite an injury-hit career, Owen’s 10 years in the England team are more than many of the names ahead of him. He scored at four separate major tournaments, most memorably as a teenager at the 1998 World Cup when his solo goal against Argentina marked his emergence on the world stage.

Kane v Rooney

Kane’s scoring rate had slowed somewhat since moving into England’s top six scorers with 31 goals in his first 44 caps, but he got back on track with his fourth and fifth international hat-tricks – a feat never achieved by Rooney – against Albania and San Marino.

His half-century came up in 71 caps, by which point in Rooney’s international career the Liverpudlian had just 28 goals to his name.

When Rooney was the same age Kane is now, he had 48 goals from 105 caps. He went on to win a further 15, with Kane looking set for far more than that giving him the chance to lay down an imposing new goal record. Kane has captained England in 56 of his 81 games, compared to Rooney’s 22 games in the armband.

Kane has scored 47 goals in England wins, five in draws and just two in defeats, with 23 in England compared to 21 in away games and 10 on neutral territory. He has five against San Marino and four each against Germany, Albania, Bulgaria and Montenegro, scoring against 25 different opponents in all.

Eighteen penalties have helped him along the way – on three separate occasions he has scored two spot-kicks as part of a hat-trick.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre will be acquired by retail tycoon Mike Ashley.
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
2
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
3
TODAY) Copyright Pic: The Central Scotland News Agency File Name: ChristopherArmour1.jpg FORMER ROYAL HORSEMAN CHRISTOPHER ARMOUR, dob 21/12/65, OUTSIDE THE HIGH COURT IN STIRLING WHERE HE WAS FOUND GUILTY OF RAPING THREE WOMEN AT THE DUNVEGAN HOUSE EQUESTRIAN CENTRE IN NEWBURGH, FIFE. SENTENCE WAS DEFERRED FOR REPORTS AND HE WAS REMANDED IN CUSTODY. SEE STORY FROM TIM BUGLER. Tel: 07768 302285 E-mail: centralscotlandnews@gmail.com
Ex-King’s horseman found guilty of raping teenagers at Fife equestrian centre
4
Fans at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee in 2006
Big Weekend 2023: Full list of key dates – including line up announcement and…
3
5
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox at London premiere of fourth series.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
6
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; James Stewart. Perth. Supplied by Facebook Date; 23/03/2023
Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes…
7
Loki, the alpha male wolf at Camperdown Wildlife Park is recovering from a successful operation. Image: Camperdown Wildlife Park/Facebook
Camperdown Wildlife Centre reopens after emergency operation on wolf
2
8
Preston Island fire. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Firefighters battle large Fife field blaze for more than an hour
9
Glenrothes bus station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station
10
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
Reece Rodger: Appeal for man in dark clothing in ongoing search for missing Fifer

More from The Courier

John O'Neil, Bobby Davidson, Willie McIntosh and John Connolly were all unlucky not to play for Scotland while at St Johnstone. Images; SNS and Shutterstock.
The St Johnstone unlucky 11: Which Perth players had the strongest claims to be…
Close up picture of colourful Easter eggs in a basket.
10 of the best Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
The Olympia Leisure Centre remains shut while essential repairs are undertaken. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Dundee opposition councillors say public has a 'right to know' what happened to Olympia
(TODAY) Copyright Pic: The Central Scotland News Agency File Name: DavidMcGarry.jpg KILLER TRUCK DRIVER DAVID McGARRY, dob 13/9/63, ARRIVES AT STIRLING SHERIFF COURT, WHERE HE PLEADED GUILTY TO CAUSING THE DEATH OF 74-YEAR-OLD CYCLIST NEIL SMITH BY DRIVING CARELESSLY ON THE A85 NEAR CRIANLARICH, PERTHSHIRE, ON AUGUST 23TH 2021. SEE STORY FROM TIM BUGLER. Tel: 07768 302285 E-mail: centralscotlandnews@gmail.com
Trucker admits causing cyclist's death on remote Perthshire road
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock (12761535cb) Everton assistant manager Duncan Ferguson; 15th January 2022: Carrow Road, Norwich, Norforlk, England; Premier League football, Norwich versus Everton. Norwich City v Everton, Premier League Football match, Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich, UK - 15 Jan 2022
Ex-Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson relives moment he battered burglar - before trying to…
Gary Campbell is led from the High Court in Edinburgh.
Perth beast who directed livestream videos of girls being abused is jailed
Tam O'Brien has penned a new Arbroath contract. Image: SNS
Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien pens new FIVE-YEAR deal and says he could stay at…
Outgoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and outgoing Deputy First Minister John Swinney (left) arrive for her last First Minster's Questions (FMQs) in the main chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday March 23, 2023. Image: Jane Barlow/PA
John Swinney admits he's been trying to quit since 2016... but Nicola Sturgeon wouldn't…
3
Maurice Ross' 16-month spell as Cowdenbeath manager has come to an end. Image: SNS
Maurice Ross departs as Cowdenbeath manager
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for the menu, March 18 Picture shows; Veggie lasagne / Prawns in blankets. Primula. Supplied by Primula Date; Unknown
Recipe: Easy and super cheesy veggie lasagne to enjoy this Easter

Editor's Picks

Most Commented