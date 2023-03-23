Will Smallbone eager to test himself against France after impressive Ireland bow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Will Smallbone eager to test himself against France after impressive Ireland bow

By Press Association
Will Smallbone is hoping he will get the change to face France after impressing on his senior Republic of Ireland debut against Latvia (Brian Lawless/PA)
Will Smallbone is hoping he will get the change to face France after impressing on his senior Republic of Ireland debut against Latvia (Brian Lawless/PA)

Will Smallbone is desperate to test himself against the might of France just days after making his senior Republic of Ireland debut.

The 23-year-old Southampton midfielder, who is currently thriving on loan at Sky Bet Championship Stoke, earned particular praise from Ireland boss Stephen Kenny for his performance in Wednesday night’s 3-2 friendly victory over Latvia.

Kenny’s young side – the starting XI had an average age of just 23.6 – is likely to be strengthened significantly for the visit of the World Cup runners-up to the Aviva Stadium in Monday night’s Euro 2024 qualifying opener, but Smallbone is hoping for another chance to show what he can do.

He said: “Everyone wants to play in that game, a great one for Irish football. Myself personally, I’d love to put myself out against the team that reached the last World Cup final. I’d love to be a part of it.”

Smallbone formed a potent right-sided partnership with Matt Doherty against Latvia and it was his perfectly-weighted sixth-minute cross which allowed Callum O’Dowda to head the Republic into the lead.

Teenager Evan Ferguson made it 2-0 with his first senior international goal and although stunning strikes from Roberts Uldrikis and Arturs Zjuzins dragged the visitors back into it, substitute Chiedozie Ogbene ensured the hosts ultimately came out on top.

Asked if they could approach Monday’s game in the same attacking vain, Smallbone said: “Yes, I don’t see why not.

“Obviously, they’ll have great individuals and great talents in the team, but I think we need to get out there and be competitive. I don’t see why we can’t play that shape.

“We want to go in the game to win it, so I think to we have to be as creative and attacking as we can, while obviously being cautious of their threats.”

If Smallbone, whose debut was witnessed by his proud mother and girlfriend, claimed a measure of the headlines with his eye-catching display, it was 18-year-old Brighton striker Ferguson who was the talk of Ireland as he further enhanced his blossoming reputation.

The midfielder said with a smile: “He was obviously going to score, wasn’t he? He’s in that kind of form at the minute and I’m buzzing for him.

Evan Ferguson marked his first senior start for the Republic of Ireland with his first goal
Evan Ferguson marked his first senior start for the Republic of Ireland with his first goal (Brian Lawless/PA)

“He’s such a great lad. He’s had such a quick rise, but he’s got such a level head and I think as long as he keeps his feet on the ground, which I know he will…

“He’s a good friend of mine and it’s very nice to share my debut with his first start out there. For me to get an assist and for him to get a goal, it probably couldn’t have gone too much better for either of us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre will be acquired by retail tycoon Mike Ashley.
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
2
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
3
TODAY) Copyright Pic: The Central Scotland News Agency File Name: ChristopherArmour1.jpg FORMER ROYAL HORSEMAN CHRISTOPHER ARMOUR, dob 21/12/65, OUTSIDE THE HIGH COURT IN STIRLING WHERE HE WAS FOUND GUILTY OF RAPING THREE WOMEN AT THE DUNVEGAN HOUSE EQUESTRIAN CENTRE IN NEWBURGH, FIFE. SENTENCE WAS DEFERRED FOR REPORTS AND HE WAS REMANDED IN CUSTODY. SEE STORY FROM TIM BUGLER. Tel: 07768 302285 E-mail: centralscotlandnews@gmail.com
Ex-King’s horseman found guilty of raping teenagers at Fife equestrian centre
4
Fans at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee in 2006
Big Weekend 2023: Full list of key dates – including line up announcement and…
3
5
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox at London premiere of fourth series.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
6
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; James Stewart. Perth. Supplied by Facebook Date; 23/03/2023
Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes…
7
Loki, the alpha male wolf at Camperdown Wildlife Park is recovering from a successful operation. Image: Camperdown Wildlife Park/Facebook
Camperdown Wildlife Centre reopens after emergency operation on wolf
2
8
Preston Island fire. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Firefighters battle large Fife field blaze for more than an hour
9
Glenrothes bus station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station
10
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
Reece Rodger: Appeal for man in dark clothing in ongoing search for missing Fifer

More from The Courier

John O'Neil, Bobby Davidson, Willie McIntosh and John Connolly were all unlucky not to play for Scotland while at St Johnstone. Images; SNS and Shutterstock.
The St Johnstone unlucky 11: Which Perth players had the strongest claims to be…
Close up picture of colourful Easter eggs in a basket.
10 of the best Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
The Olympia Leisure Centre remains shut while essential repairs are undertaken. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Dundee opposition councillors say public has a 'right to know' what happened to Olympia
(TODAY) Copyright Pic: The Central Scotland News Agency File Name: DavidMcGarry.jpg KILLER TRUCK DRIVER DAVID McGARRY, dob 13/9/63, ARRIVES AT STIRLING SHERIFF COURT, WHERE HE PLEADED GUILTY TO CAUSING THE DEATH OF 74-YEAR-OLD CYCLIST NEIL SMITH BY DRIVING CARELESSLY ON THE A85 NEAR CRIANLARICH, PERTHSHIRE, ON AUGUST 23TH 2021. SEE STORY FROM TIM BUGLER. Tel: 07768 302285 E-mail: centralscotlandnews@gmail.com
Trucker admits causing cyclist's death on remote Perthshire road
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock (12761535cb) Everton assistant manager Duncan Ferguson; 15th January 2022: Carrow Road, Norwich, Norforlk, England; Premier League football, Norwich versus Everton. Norwich City v Everton, Premier League Football match, Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich, UK - 15 Jan 2022
Ex-Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson relives moment he battered burglar - before trying to…
Gary Campbell is led from the High Court in Edinburgh.
Perth beast who directed livestream videos of girls being abused is jailed
Tam O'Brien has penned a new Arbroath contract. Image: SNS
Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien pens new FIVE-YEAR deal and says he could stay at…
Outgoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and outgoing Deputy First Minister John Swinney (left) arrive for her last First Minster's Questions (FMQs) in the main chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday March 23, 2023. Image: Jane Barlow/PA
John Swinney admits he's been trying to quit since 2016... but Nicola Sturgeon wouldn't…
3
Maurice Ross' 16-month spell as Cowdenbeath manager has come to an end. Image: SNS
Maurice Ross departs as Cowdenbeath manager
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for the menu, March 18 Picture shows; Veggie lasagne / Prawns in blankets. Primula. Supplied by Primula Date; Unknown
Recipe: Easy and super cheesy veggie lasagne to enjoy this Easter

Editor's Picks

Most Commented