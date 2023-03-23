Michael O’Neill delighted to see Dion Charles break international duck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael O’Neill delighted to see Dion Charles break international duck

By Press Association
Michael O’Neill heaped praise on Dion Charles (Gianluca Ricci/PA)
Michael O’Neill heaped praise on Dion Charles (Gianluca Ricci/PA)

Michael O’Neill was delighted to see Dion Charles bag his first international goals as the manager’s second stint as Northern Ireland boss began with a 2-0 European Championship qualifying win in San Marino.

It was not a spectacular performance from Northern Ireland but O’Neill’s only concern was to collect three points at the start of the Group H campaign and to that extent it was job done.

Bolton striker Charles made the difference, scoring in either half to break his international duck on the night of his 14th cap, albeit this only being his second start.

“When a player is playing club football in League One as Dion is, the international stage is a step up and when you step up its important that you prove yourself and you score,” O’Neill said.

“I thought he was terrific. He was how I’ve seen him playing for his club, he’s all-action and a nightmare to defend. He’s constantly working and I’m delighted he got the two goals.”

The 27-year-old, who has worked his way back up the divisions since being released by Blackpool almost a decade ago, has scored 18 in 42 this term for Wanderers. Northern Ireland must hope he can be the natural goalscorer they have been looking for.

Dion Charles
Dion Charles celebrates his first goal in international football (Gianluca Ricci/PA)

“We’ve never had that player certainly playing in the Premier League hitting double figures,” O’Neill added.

“You go back to when David (Healy) was scoring regularly and Kyle (Lafferty) at times, they were scoring at international level when they maybe weren’t scoring for their clubs or playing regularly. They’re all situations we’ve had to deal with.

“Dion as a striker is maybe making up for lost time. He spent four years out of the Football League and he had to come from a long way back to get to where he is now and he looks like a player who is determined to to get everything out of his career going forward.”

O’Neill has seemed relaxed in the build-up to his first game in charge of the side since November 2019, but equally he has been determined to make sure nothing stopped his side from earning three points against minnows San Marino.

San Marino v Northern Ireland – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group H – San Marino Stadium
Dion Charles heads home Northern Ireland’s second goal (Gianluca Ricci/PA)

The performance was far from perfect, but O’Neill got what he wanted, and there were bright displays from teenagers Conor Bradley and Shea Charles.

“I was pleased to win the game,” he said. “That was the objective coming here. I was pleased with a lot about the performance, we had total dominance from start to finish and there was a lot we asked of the players in three days with a new coaching staff, and a lot of new players in the squad.

“We were asking a lot to be fair and they tried to do everything we asked. It still needs work but there were a lot of positives…

“If we’d played terribly and won 1-0 I’d still have been happy. Most importantly we played in a system that we wanted. We didn’t create clear-cut openings as we would have liked but we were playing against 10 men behind the ball for the best part of 90 minutes.”

Even if this was a display to get fans purring, those who travelled to Serravalle did not seem to mind as they serenaded the returning O’Neill and subsituted Charles’s name for Will Grigg’s in the famous reworking of Gala’s ‘Freed From Desire’.

“I’m not big for all that sort of thing but it’s nice,” O’Neill said. “It’s nice to be back. I want to build a team that fans can be proud of. Whether they sing my name or not is a side issue. The most important thing is we build a side that excites people and that they want to come and watch.

“Hopefully we get that on Sunday (at home to Finland)…We are missing some big players but we saw little glimpses of the future in the players we had on the pitch.”

