I’ve made up my mind – David Bedingham picks South Africa over England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

I’ve made up my mind – David Bedingham picks South Africa over England

By Press Association
David Bedingham has set his sights on a Test career with South Africa (Nigel French/PA)
David Bedingham has set his sights on a Test career with South Africa (Nigel French/PA)

Durham’s David Bedingham is making it his mission to win a Test call-up for his native South Africa, putting an end to speculation that he is hanging on to qualify for England.

Bedingham is about to start his fourth season at Chester-le-Street, meaning another two years of residency would allow him to switch allegiance and pursue an international career with England.

There is no doubt he has the game for it, averaging 48.92 in the first-class arena and a shade more across 30 appearances for Durham.

Back in 2021, his first full season in the county game, he was nominated alongside Joe Root for PCA player of the year.

But with his 29th birthday hovering into view next month, Bedingham is unwilling to let his peak years pass without giving his all to make it on the biggest stage.

While a British passport is still on the agenda as he and partner Jenna look to settle in the United Kingdom, he is clear that his professional priorities lie with the Proteas.

“I’d qualify as a local here in another two years but by that stage I’ll be 31, and while I’d still have some time left I think my best years are now,” he told the PA news agency at the Seat Unique Riverside.

“That’s why I’m committed to playing for South Africa, I’ve made up my mind. Another two years just seems too late.

David Bedingham
David Bedingham averages 48.92 in first-class cricket (David Davies/PA)

“If I am doing well and scoring runs and I can’t play for England or South Africa, that’s just a waste. I’m not sure if I’ll do well at that level, nobody can be sure, but I want to give myself that chance.

“You don’t want to be 33 looking back wishing you’d given it a shot rather than waiting, waiting, waiting and finding your best years are gone.

“It’s about saying I gave it a shot. Just getting to that stage and seeing if I can handle the pressure, the glamour, the lights.”

Bedingham admits Brexit has played a part in his thinking, with changes to employment law seeing a handful of high-profile South Africans in county cricket returning to the international fold.

“It’s been frustrating. Because I’ve been on an ancestral visa and I almost signed as Kolpak player before Brexit happened. I think a lot of the South African public, and maybe the selectors, thought ‘oh, he’s English now’,” he said.

“But as soon as Brexit happened it changed things, for people like Duanne Olivier, Simon Harmer, Wayne Parnell. I was planning to stay here my whole life basically but things happened, Brexit happened, and it opens up other doors. I think everyone is aware now that I wasn’t so it’s up to me to enjoy myself and score some runs.”

Bedingham recalls allowing himself to entertain the idea of turning out for his adopted nation while socialising with friends from club cricket but is now dreaming of facing off against his county colleagues rather than playing alongside them.

“I’ve got a lot of friends in Nottingham, where I played in 2013/14, I went back over in 2019 and we were speaking about playing at Trent Bridge in England shirts, singing the national anthem…but that was the beer talking,” he added with a smile.

“I would love to play (for South Africa) against lads like Ben Stokes, Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse. Maybe not Woody (Mark Wood), he’s a bit quick! That’s an exciting thing to think about it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
2
Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
3
Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.
Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2
4
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox at London premiere of fourth series.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
5
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre will be acquired by retail tycoon Mike Ashley.
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
6
Diane Selbie in the Select Wallpaper shop in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
7
Mark Berturelli appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Child-punching thug forced Kirkcaldy store to close for two hours
8
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; James Stewart. Perth. Supplied by Facebook Date; 23/03/2023
Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes…
9
Lewis Capaldi is one of the headline acts. Image: Ian Bines/Shutterstock
Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000…
10
Glenrothes bus station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station

More from The Courier

David Bedingham has set his sights on a Test career with South Africa (Nigel French/PA)
If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, you’ll…
Dick Campbell was delighted with Arbroath's win over Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell salutes 'amazing Arbroath spirit' after handing them training ground dressing down
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown has recovered from his recent injury. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown reveals how he was told he was St Johnstone's…
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
John Potter praises 'incredible' effort from Kelty Hearts after hard-fought draw at Falkirk
Police think Bartosz Skupien may have travelled to Dundee. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Edinburgh teen may have travelled to Dundee
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
4 Falkirk v Kelty Hearts talking points as John Potter's men hold Bairns to…
Dale Hilson celebrates his winner for Arbroath at Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side stun leaders Queen's Park…
A real attack by a great white shark. But have encounters been faked?
Gillian Lord: April Fool's Day has been putting the 'fake' into fake news for…
McPake and Mackay have turned things around at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after…
David Bedingham has set his sights on a Test career with South Africa (Nigel French/PA)
Friday court round-up — The £400 Big Mac

Editor's Picks

Most Commented