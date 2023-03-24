Head coach Gareth Murray sees bright future for Caledonia Gladiators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Head coach Gareth Murray sees bright future for Caledonia Gladiators

By Press Association
Caledonia Gladiators head coach Gareth Murray has big plans (Caledonia Gladiators/The British Basketball League/PA)
Caledonia Gladiators head coach Gareth Murray has big plans (Caledonia Gladiators/The British Basketball League/PA)

Head coach Gareth Murray is determined to secure a tangible step in his ambition to make Caledonia Gladiators Britain’s biggest basketball club when they compete in Sunday’s BBL Trophy final.

The final against Cheshire Phoenix at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow offers the chance to bring major silverware to Scotland for the first time since the Scottish Rocks won the BBL play-offs 20 years ago.

Doing so would help grow increasing belief that the Gladiators can be a major force in the game following the recent announcement of £20million plans to build a purpose-built arena and a first permanent home.

Scotland’s BBL franchise has been named Edinburgh, Scottish and then Glasgow Rocks before a rebrand at the start of this season. They will move to a temporary home in East Kilbride this summer before owners Steve and Alison Timoney start plans to build a 6,000-seat arena at the same site.

Gareth Murray
Gareth Murray in action for Scotland during last year’s Commonwealth Games (Jacob King/PA)

Murray had two earlier spells with the Rocks interspersed with stints in England and France before returning to Scotland in 2016, initially as a player and then player-coach before calling time on his playing career last year.

“We always talked over the years about how important it was to grow basketball across Scotland,” Murray told the PA news agency.

“Now I am the head coach of the team, I have a duty and a voice to help grow the sport.

“I have always said we should be the biggest club in the UK, being the only team in Scotland. It’s great that someone has come with some financial backing to show that’s possible and we can make those dreams reality.”

The 38-year-old added: “I started in 2005-06 with the Glasgow Rocks. There have been different plans, we have moved from Braehead to Kelvin Hall and then the Emirates.

“We need our own facility for the club to grow and be sustainable in the growing market of the British Basketball League.

“We have come together with the women’s team so we are definitely going in the right direction. And with the investment from Steven and Alison Timoney we can have a bigger picture and see where the club can go in the next five, 10, 15 years.

“Before we were very much year to year, we couldn’t really grow too much without our facility. Now we have the ability to grow the whole community of basketball in Scotland.

“We want to have hubs across the whole of Scotland, the more people we have playing basketball, the more opportunity we have for younger people to become professional basketball players.”

Murray, who won more than 60 caps for Great Britain, added: “I want this club to the best and I’m glad I’m in a position where I can help them become the best.

“It’s a huge thing for Caledonia Gladiators to have a purpose-built basketball facility with five training courts and the showpiece 6,000-seat arena. We have aspirations to play in Europe in the next few years, men and women. Could it be the home of British basketball as well?

“We have everything under one roof, the courts for the pathway, the community, the age groups. We want to have one of the best academies in Europe.

“We have everything that we need for the club to grow and be one of the best franchises in the UK.”

Those long-term ambitions will be parked this weekend when the club take part in their first Trophy final for nine years.

“We have a job to do – we want to go and win the Trophy,” said Murray, whose team are fifth in the BBL standings.

“It’s one of the goals we set out halfway through the season. We want to be a top-four team and win the Trophy final.

“We got to the final but now it’s important that we win it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
2
Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
3
Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.
Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2
4
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox at London premiere of fourth series.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
5
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre will be acquired by retail tycoon Mike Ashley.
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
6
Diane Selbie in the Select Wallpaper shop in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
7
Mark Berturelli appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Child-punching thug forced Kirkcaldy store to close for two hours
8
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; James Stewart. Perth. Supplied by Facebook Date; 23/03/2023
Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes…
9
Lewis Capaldi is one of the headline acts. Image: Ian Bines/Shutterstock
Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000…
10
Glenrothes bus station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station

More from The Courier

Caledonia Gladiators head coach Gareth Murray has big plans (Caledonia Gladiators/The British Basketball League/PA)
If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, you’ll…
Dick Campbell was delighted with Arbroath's win over Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell salutes 'amazing Arbroath spirit' after handing them training ground dressing down
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown has recovered from his recent injury. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown reveals how he was told he was St Johnstone's…
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
John Potter praises 'incredible' effort from Kelty Hearts after hard-fought draw at Falkirk
Police think Bartosz Skupien may have travelled to Dundee. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Edinburgh teen may have travelled to Dundee
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
4 Falkirk v Kelty Hearts talking points as John Potter's men hold Bairns to…
Dale Hilson celebrates his winner for Arbroath at Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side stun leaders Queen's Park…
A real attack by a great white shark. But have encounters been faked?
Gillian Lord: April Fool's Day has been putting the 'fake' into fake news for…
McPake and Mackay have turned things around at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after…
Caledonia Gladiators head coach Gareth Murray has big plans (Caledonia Gladiators/The British Basketball League/PA)
Friday court round-up — The £400 Big Mac

Editor's Picks

Most Commented