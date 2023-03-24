Start of a new journey – Mike Ford part of consortium taking over Oldham

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A consortium led by former player and coach Mike Ford has taken ownership of Oldham, the League One club have announced.

The ex-Great Britain international has partnered with local businessman Mick Harrington to complete a deal they hope will secure the long-term future of the part-time outfit.

The development comes after recent confirmation the Roughyeds will return to playing at Oldham Athletic’s Boundary Park from next season, a factor that was crucial in the takeover.

Club Statement | New Ownership We are delighted to announce that a group led by former player & coach @Mike7Ford and local businessmen Mick Harrington has successfully purchased the club. 🔴⚪️#OurYear | #OldhamRL2023 | #NewEra pic.twitter.com/1RChsyGwuE — Oldham RLFC (@Roughyeds) March 24, 2023

A statement from the club reflected on the “culmination of a year’s worth of discussions and meticulous planning” with the announcement marking the “start of a new journey”.

It added: “Oldham RLFC is delighted to announce that a group led by former player and coach Mike Ford and local businessman Mick Harrington has successfully purchased the club.”

Oldham-born Ford, 57, played for a number of clubs including Wigan, Castleford and Warrington, as well as his hometown side, in a distinguished career.

He also had a spell coaching Oldham before going on to considerable success in rugby union with leading roles with England, Ireland and the British and Irish Lions, as well as clubs such as Bath, Saracens and Leicester.

The Roughyeds will groundshare with Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park from next season (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Ford, father of England fly-half George Ford, said: “We are really pleased about the future of the Roughyeds.

“It’s close to all our hearts and we know the importance of a vibrant, thriving Oldham rugby to the town and its people. We cannot wait to get started.”

The consortium takes over from Chris Hamilton, who has run the club as chairman and owner for the past 25 years.