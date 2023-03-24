Vicky Jepson hails Kerys Harrop ahead of matching Women’s Super League record

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tottenham interim boss Vicky Jepson has paid tribute to Kerys Harrop, who could equal the all-time Women’s Super League appearance record in Saturday’s game against Arsenal.

Harrop, 32, will match ex-England, Chelsea and West Ham defender Gilly Flaherty’s current mark of 177 appearances if she features in the north London derby at Brisbane Road.

Jepson, who will take charge of her second match for Tottenham after the recent sacking of Rehanne Skinner, said: “Leadership is key with Kes.

🗣️ “That’s what I want to keep aiming for, getting in the starting XI and helping the team in a positive way.” Harrop on nearing the all-time WSL appearance record 👏 pic.twitter.com/ahpwIUB5x5 — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) March 23, 2023

“She’s very vocal, but she’s also very caring. We’ve got quite a young squad, so she gets round the young players and helps them through the turbulence we’ve faced this season.

“She shows good standards, always looks after herself properly with her recovery strategy.

“When you’ve had as many appearances in the WSL as Kes has, she will have experienced ultimate highs and lows, and with that you develop so many different skill sets to help lead people.

“I’ve certainly seen those moments from Kes on and off the pitch during my time at the club.”

Harrop spent the first nine years of her senior career at Birmingham, for whom she made 135 league appearances, before joining Tottenham in July 2020.