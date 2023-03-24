Scotland must aim to be perfect in toughest qualifying group – Andy Robertson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Scotland must aim to be perfect in toughest qualifying group – Andy Robertson

By Press Association
Andy Robertson gears up for Cyprus (Jane Barlow/PA)
Andy Robertson gears up for Cyprus (Jane Barlow/PA)

Andy Robertson believes Scotland must strive for ‘perfection’ as they bid to progress automatically from what he feels is the strongest Euro 2024 qualifying group.

The Scots begin their campaign at home to Cyprus on Saturday knowing they are already assured of a play-off for next year’s finals in Germany by virtue of their Nations League performance last year.

However, after suffering World Cup play-off heartache against Ukraine last summer, captain Robertson is determined to ensure Scotland seal a top-two finish from a group that also includes past winners Spain, Erling Haaland’s Norway and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s Georgia.

Republic of Ireland v Scotland – UEFA Nations League – Group 1 – Aviva Stadium
Scotland’s Andy Robertson believes his side have been handed the toughest qualifying group (Brian Lawless/PA)

“This is the toughest group in the whole Euro qualifiers I think but we’re looking forward to the challenge,” said the Liverpool left-back.

“As second seeds, I’m not sure we’ve got the benefit from it. We’ve certainly got the toughest pot 3 and pot 4 teams and even pot 5 getting Cyprus.

“We had the feeling of qualifying for the last Euros and we want that feeling again. This squad are hungry to represent the country at more tournaments and we believe we’ve got a chance.

“We’ve got a guaranteed play-off through our really good Nations League and we have to use that to our advantage by going into this campaign with no fear.

“We’ve got that to fall back on but not to rely on. We have to go into this group and try and attack it and qualify automatically because we know play-offs can go either way.

“The last (World Cup) campaign was extremely positive. The play-offs didn’t go our way but the 10 games within the campaign were very good and if we replicate that this time and finish second we’ll automatically qualify for the Euros.

“When I look back on previous campaigns I’ve been involved in there’s always one game that annoys me in each campaign, and they always seem to cost you, so we know how perfect we have to be to qualify, and that’s what we’re striving towards.”

Scotland had two narrow 2-1 victories over Cyprus in their last Euro qualifying campaign, and Robertson insists they will not be treating their visitors lightly.

Oli Burke
Oli Burke helped Scotland overcome Cyprus in their last Euro qualifying campaign (Jeff Holmes/PA)

“It shows how tough this group is that Cyprus are the bottom seeds,” he said. “The two games we played against them in the last campaign were extremely tough.

“Oli Burke scored a last-minute winner against them at Hampden and in Cyprus we had to come from behind. Technically they’re bottom seeds but we’re not taking it as that.”

The Scots go into their opening qualifier boosted by the news that manager Steve Clarke has extended his contract to the end of the 2026 World Cup campaign.

“We’re all delighted, it’s good news for the whole country,” said Robertson. “I think since the manager’s come in, there’s been a lot more positive feeling around the national team. The changing room was extremely happy when he told us.”

Scotland have moved their training base from Oriam in Edinburgh to Queen’s Park’s newly-refurbished Lesser Hampden headquarters, meaning Robertson has spent the past week back at the home of the club at which he began his professional career.

“It’s brought back a lot of memories of good times,” said the 29-year-old. “To say it’s changed a lot is an understatement. There’s been huge improvements.

“The pitch is exceptional, the changing rooms are top class. You can tell Queen’s Park are a club moving in the right direction. They’ll be in the Premiership soon enough.

“Some of the staff are still there from my time so it feels like I’ve been back home. It’s certainly been enjoyable for me this week.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
2
Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
3
Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.
Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2
4
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox at London premiere of fourth series.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
5
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre will be acquired by retail tycoon Mike Ashley.
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
6
Diane Selbie in the Select Wallpaper shop in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
7
Mark Berturelli appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Child-punching thug forced Kirkcaldy store to close for two hours
8
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; James Stewart. Perth. Supplied by Facebook Date; 23/03/2023
Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes…
9
Lewis Capaldi is one of the headline acts. Image: Ian Bines/Shutterstock
Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000…
10
Glenrothes bus station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station

More from The Courier

Andy Robertson gears up for Cyprus (Jane Barlow/PA)
If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, you’ll…
Dick Campbell was delighted with Arbroath's win over Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell salutes 'amazing Arbroath spirit' after handing them training ground dressing down
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown has recovered from his recent injury. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown reveals how he was told he was St Johnstone's…
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
John Potter praises 'incredible' effort from Kelty Hearts after hard-fought draw at Falkirk
Police think Bartosz Skupien may have travelled to Dundee. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Edinburgh teen may have travelled to Dundee
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
4 Falkirk v Kelty Hearts talking points as John Potter's men hold Bairns to…
Dale Hilson celebrates his winner for Arbroath at Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side stun leaders Queen's Park…
A real attack by a great white shark. But have encounters been faked?
Gillian Lord: April Fool's Day has been putting the 'fake' into fake news for…
McPake and Mackay have turned things around at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after…
Andy Robertson gears up for Cyprus (Jane Barlow/PA)
Friday court round-up — The £400 Big Mac

Editor's Picks

Most Commented