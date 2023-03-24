Talk is cheap – Michael Duff not getting carried away by Barnsley’s fine form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Talk is cheap – Michael Duff not getting carried away by Barnsley’s fine form

By Press Association
Michael Duff’s Barnsley have won 10 of their last 12 league games (Richard Sellers/PA)
Michael Duff’s Barnsley have won 10 of their last 12 league games (Richard Sellers/PA)

Barnsley boss Michael Duff will make no bold declarations after his side blew the Sky Bet League One automatic-promotion race wide open in midweek.

The Reds halted title-chasing Sheffield Wednesday’s 23-game unbeaten league run in a thrilling 4-2 win at Oakwell live on Sky Sports on Tuesday night and catapulted themselves into top-two contention.

Barnsley, rebuilding under Duff, who they appointed in June after relegation, extended their own unbeaten run to 12 matches, which includes 10 wins.

They have climbed to within eight points of leaders Plymouth with two games in hand and trail Wednesday by six with 10 matches to play.

Duff told the PA news agency: “If we had lost on Tuesday night everybody would have been saying ‘well that’s you not getting in the top two, you’ll have to focus on the play-offs’.

“But we don’t adjust our sights to what other people are saying. I said before my first game, I don’t make predictions.

“Talk is cheap. Wasted energy. Just keep trying to win the next one. Focus on the next one and the next one. We’ll see where we are at the end of the season.”

Michael Duff was appointed Barnsley boss in the summer after steering former club Cheltenham to their highest Football League finish ague One – Oakwell Stadium
Michael Duff was appointed Barnsley boss in the summer after steering former club Cheltenham to their highest Football League finish (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Duff led Cheltenham to League Two promotion and then 15th in League One, their highest English Football League finish, before being tasked with turning Barnsley’s fortunes around.

Disillusioned fans lost count of the players who left Barnsley and joined in the summer after they had dropped back into the third tier.

But former Burnley defender Duff has quickly moulded a new-look team into a high-energy, winning machine.

In recent weeks they have beaten other promotion rivals Derby, Plymouth and Wycombe in a barnstorming run, culminating in their statement win over local rivals Wednesday.

“It was great for the club,” Duff said. “There’s been a lot of disruption, disconnection (with fans after relegation), a few things last season going into the summer.

“So to showcase the work that’s been done by everybody on Tuesday night, to see the reconnection and to see the place full and bouncing was great.

“That’s an accumulation of a lot of hard work over the months from lots of different people.”

Barnsley tasted defeat in six league games before the end of October, but have since lost only two, collecting 51 points from their last 21 games.

“At the start of the season we were a bit inconsistent, it was a new group of players, new coaching staff, new ideas,” he said.

“We also had a disconnection between the boardroom and fans, all that sort of stuff.

“It’s taken a bit of time, but the other night was great because it was live on TV, it showcased the club in the right light and it’s all about trying to keep that momentum.”

Duff, who won Premier League promotion three times with the Clarets, said the club’s long-term aim is to mount a sustained challenge in the Championship.

He added: “I’m not foolish enough to get ahead of myself. You can’t predict anything in football, so you stay grounded, don’t get carried away with a little bit of success.

“I’m ambitious and the club know that. They’re ambitious as well. I’m not one for making bold predictions, but at the minute we’re in a good place and we just keep cracking on.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
2
Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
3
Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.
Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2
4
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox at London premiere of fourth series.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
5
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre will be acquired by retail tycoon Mike Ashley.
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
6
Diane Selbie in the Select Wallpaper shop in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
7
Mark Berturelli appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Child-punching thug forced Kirkcaldy store to close for two hours
8
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; James Stewart. Perth. Supplied by Facebook Date; 23/03/2023
Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes…
9
Lewis Capaldi is one of the headline acts. Image: Ian Bines/Shutterstock
Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000…
10
Glenrothes bus station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station

More from The Courier

Michael Duff’s Barnsley have won 10 of their last 12 league games (Richard Sellers/PA)
If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, you’ll…
Dick Campbell was delighted with Arbroath's win over Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell salutes 'amazing Arbroath spirit' after handing them training ground dressing down
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown has recovered from his recent injury. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown reveals how he was told he was St Johnstone's…
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
John Potter praises 'incredible' effort from Kelty Hearts after hard-fought draw at Falkirk
Police think Bartosz Skupien may have travelled to Dundee. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Edinburgh teen may have travelled to Dundee
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
4 Falkirk v Kelty Hearts talking points as John Potter's men hold Bairns to…
Dale Hilson celebrates his winner for Arbroath at Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side stun leaders Queen's Park…
A real attack by a great white shark. But have encounters been faked?
Gillian Lord: April Fool's Day has been putting the 'fake' into fake news for…
McPake and Mackay have turned things around at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after…
Michael Duff’s Barnsley have won 10 of their last 12 league games (Richard Sellers/PA)
Friday court round-up — The £400 Big Mac

Editor's Picks

Most Commented