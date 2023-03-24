Premier League refers Everton over alleged financial fair play breach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Premier League refers Everton over alleged financial fair play breach

By Press Association
The alleged breach is for the period ending with the 2021-22 season (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Everton have been referred to an independent commission over an alleged breach of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules.

The alleged breach is for the period ending with the 2021-22 season, when the Toffees avoided relegation by four points.

Burnley, who were relegated from England’s top division last season, and Leeds wrote to the league in May to question whether Everton’s reported three-year losses of £371.8million breached financial rules.

The league’s profit and financial sustainability rules allow clubs to lose a maximum £105m over a three-year period or face sanctions, which include points deductions for serious breaches.

A statement from the Premier League read: “In accordance with Premier League rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred an alleged breach of the league’s profitability and sustainability rules by Everton Football Club to a commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4.

“The assessment period for which it is alleged that the club is in breach is the period ending season 2021-22.

“Commissions are independent of the Premier League and member clubs. The members of the commission will be appointed by the independent chair of the Premier League judicial panel, in accordance with Premier League rules W.19, W.20 and W.26.

“The proceedings before the commission will, in accordance with Premier League rule W.82, be confidential and heard in private. Under Premier League rule W.82.2, the commission’s final award will be published on the Premier League’s website. The league will be making no further comment until that time.”

Everton have contested the allegations and intend to “robustly defend its position” to the commission. (Nick Potts/PA)

In response to the Premier League’s decision, Everton contested the allegations and intend to “robustly defend its position”.

A club statement read: “Everton is disappointed to hear of the Premier League’s decision to refer an allegation of a breach of profit and sustainability regulations to an independent commission for review.

“The club strongly contests the allegation of non-compliance and together with its independent team of experts is entirely confident that it remains compliant with all financial rules and regulations.

“Everton is prepared to robustly defend its position to the commission. The club has, over several years, provided information to the Premier League in an open and transparent manner and has consciously chosen to act with the utmost good faith at all times.

“The club will not be making any further comment at this time.”

The Toffees headed into the international break sitting in 15th place in the Premier League following a 2-2 draw at Chelsea secured by a late goal from Ellis Simms.

New Everton manager Sean Dyche took over following Frank Lampard’s departure at the end of January.

Dyche will be looking to build on a three-match unbeaten run which pulled them clear of the drop zone when Premier League action resumes at home against Tottenham on April 3.

