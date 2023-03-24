Harry Kane hailed after grabbing record-breaking goal – Friday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 24.

Football

Harry Kane became England’s leading goalscorer in the win over Italy.

Just so proud to be this country's all time top goalscorer it's something you can't even dream about as a kid. A magical moment. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/qeSVaFi4pJ — Harry Kane (@HKane) March 23, 2023

Too many people to thank who have helped me on the way to this record. Family, teammates, coaches, fans – all a massive part of breaking the record and I can't thank you enough. Couldn't have done it without you. ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/mH4hF2LeWS — Harry Kane (@HKane) March 24, 2023

Thanks Wazza means a lot!! A really special night! 🦁🦁🦁 — Harry Kane (@HKane) March 23, 2023

Big win! We had to dig deep but all of the boys showed great fight to get the result 🦁 What an achievement @HKane 👏🏽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/Npfn3iHvHB — Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) March 24, 2023

Argentina got a hero’s welcome.

Incredible what football can do !! https://t.co/S7a1gl5m1J — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) March 24, 2023

Gary Neville enjoyed his trip to Ireland.

Fleetwood hit back at Blackpool’s jibe.

No worries lads, see you in League One next season 👋 https://t.co/pMNi7Aza3j — Fleetwood Town FC (@ftfc) March 24, 2023

Cricket

The Prime Minister enjoyed garden cricket.

And a personal highlight: Meeting @EnglandCricket. So great to catch up with our T20 Men’s World Cup champions. I certainly wasn’t the only mega fan on the field…👀@Theresa_May [6/6] pic.twitter.com/30GI8Nq7pc — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 24, 2023

Ben Stokes touched down in India.

Boxing

Things got lively in Manchester.