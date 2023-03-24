National League captains call on FA to resolve ‘unacceptable’ contract changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
National League captains call on FA to resolve ‘unacceptable’ contract changes

By Press Association
The Vanarama National League promotion final trophy (Bradley Collyer/PA).
The Vanarama National League promotion final trophy (Bradley Collyer/PA).

National League captains have written to the Football Association to ask for urgent talks over controversial contract changes.

Players are worried and angry over the planned amendments to non-league deals by the FA due to come into force in July.

If players are ill or injured for longer than four months, clubs will be able to reduce their wages to statutory sick pay – just £99.35 a week and payable for 28 weeks – until they are fit.

For those playing below the fifth tier they will only get their full wage for six weeks.

The FA received the letter, addressed to chief executive Mark Bullingham and signed by all 24 captains, earlier on Friday. It has also been sent to National League general manager Mark Ives.

The letter reads: “We are seeking urgent talks with the FA and the National League to clarify the situation and provide an acceptable resolution.

“The apparent decision to allow clubs to easily dispose of players who pick up injuries or suffer illness is unacceptable.

“What is most concerning is that the very people who are put at physical and financial risk by this proposed move – the players themselves – have been locked out of the decision-making process.

“This is completely unacceptable. These changes give clubs the option of terminating a player’s contract or reducing their income to statutory sick pay in the event of an injury or illness.

“This makes an already unstable job even more unstable, to the point where for many it will be untenable. These changes put players under significant stress, knowing that we are always at risk from losing our income and being unable to work.”

Yeovil skipper Josh Staunton has been part of the group who have been discussing their position since players received the news on Monday, with every option on the table.

He told the PA news agency: “We’re looking for the FA to listen to us and give us the time of day to meet, discuss and find a resolution.

“We’d like to work together. We feel like we’ve been left out, had zero representation in the process and a decision has been made on our behalf.

“It doesn’t take into account how we live as footballers at this level. We try to live our lives professionally, but the contract doesn’t reflect that.

“We don’t have the level of care Premier League players have, it puts a lot of strain on players mentally. There’s going to be a serious problems, mentally, for players and they will be questioning if the risk is worth it.

“We are hoping to deal with this in the most professional manner we can, without any mess on the outside. Ultimately this is people’s livelihoods, teachers have unions and strike, the railways go on strike, we hope it doesn’t come to that but we have to protect what we believe is right.

“As a group of people, not just footballers, we have to stand up.”

The Professional Footballers’ Association is helping the players but does not represent those in the non-league, leaving its hands tied over any official action.

An FA spokesperson said: “We have updated the standard-form non-league contract following a period of consultation with the relevant stakeholders in the game.

“It has been introduced in order to better reflect current employment legislation and to help balance the interests of both clubs and players.

“Under the new contract, it remains the case that clubs and players can agree for the player to receive the full basic wage during the period of any injury.

“We have now also introduced a minimum amount of time during which the player must be paid his full basic wage if they are sick or injured, which is dependent on the step of the National League system in which the club plays.

“This change establishes a new layer of protection for players when compared to the previous version of the contract.”

