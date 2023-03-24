Zak Crawley issues a case for the defence as attention shifts to an Ashes summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zak Crawley issues a case for the defence as attention shifts to an Ashes summer

By Press Association
Zak Crawley defended his technique after a disappointing winter with the bat (John Walton/PA)
Zak Crawley defended his technique after a disappointing winter with the bat (John Walton/PA)

Zak Crawley defended his technique after a disappointing winter with the bat during England’s thrilling tours of Pakistan and New Zealand.

During England’s dramatic 1-1 series draw in New Zealand, Crawley scored just 58 runs in four innings, leaving him with an average of 27.60 from 33 Tests.

An Ashes year increases the attention on players and with Jonny Bairstow stepping up his recovery from a broken leg towards the end of last summer, someone is likely to have to make way from the current squad.

Crawley hopes to impress for Kent in the County Championship ahead of the Ashes later this summer
Zak Crawley hopes to impress for Kent in the County Championship ahead of the Ashes later this summer (John Walton/PA)

In both New Zealand Tests, Crawley was dismissed for single figures in the first innings, against an experienced bowling attack, but the batter insisted his defence was not something he needed to work on.

“I have got a good defensive technique,” the 25-year-old said. “When you are playing against the best sides in the world it might look like it’s not.

“It’s not something I need to work on. It’s something I need to keep backing.

“The same as my aggressive game. I always try to improve on all areas of my game, that’s a given.”

Brendon McCullum has continued to show faith in Crawley throughout the winter, insisting that due to his role as an opener inconsistencies are expected.

The England head coach went one step further after the New Zealand series, saying that – following conversations with Ricky Ponting – the Australians respect the Kent opener.

Crawley has been consistently backed by England head coach Brendon McCullum

Crawley has been consistently backed by England head coach Brendon McCullum (Mike Egerton/PA)

Crawley appreciated McCullum’s support, adding: “It’s nice when people back you and think you’re a good player. I’ve had a lot of support from a lot of people about my game but most importantly you’ve got to back yourself or it’s not going to work.

“I certainly do. It hasn’t gone perfectly the last year but I’ve had some good knocks. I’ve got two hundreds last year, I was in the top 10 runscorers.”

Crawley was eighth in terms of most Test runs amassed in 2022, having scored 844 in 15 Tests.

He added: “But that probably wasn’t portrayed in how I was spoken about in the press.

“But there’s ups and downs in anyone’s career and especially opening the batting and I back myself and keep batting every time.”

The five-match Ashes series starts on June 16 at Edgbaston and Crawley will be hoping for a place in the England line-up after their dismal performance Down Under last time around.

Crawley played three Tests as England slumped to a defeat, losing the Ashes in just 12 days of cricket and offering up a meagre resistance to Australia’s bowling.

Crawley was part of England's dismal 4-0 defeat in the last Ashes series
Crawley was part of England's dismal 4-0 defeat in the last Ashes series (Darren England/AAP)
During his three Tests, Crawley had a high score of 77, and he admitted there is always more pressure during the Ashes.

He added: “I certainly felt in the Ashes Down Under, there was a lot more hype around it and it was just bigger and there seemed to be more media.

“I got more nervous for it, it almost felt like my debut again, so I suppose that answers it, there is just a bigger hype around it and rightly so.

“It’s the biggest rivalry in Test match cricket, isn’t it?”

