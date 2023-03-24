Dara O’Shea wants Republic of Ireland to write new history in France showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dara O’Shea wants Republic of Ireland to write new history in France showdown

By Press Association
Republic of Ireland defender Dara O’Shea is relishing Monday’s Euro 2024 qualifier showdown with France (Steve Welsh/PA)
Republic of Ireland defender Dara O’Shea is relishing Monday’s Euro 2024 qualifier showdown with France (Steve Welsh/PA)

Dara O’Shea has urged the Republic of Ireland to write their own history as they prepare to head into a Euro 2024 qualifier battle with beaten World Cup finalists France.

The 24-year-old West Brom defender will approach arguably the biggest game of his career to date relishing the opportunity to lock horns with Kylian Mbappe and company on Monday evening in an attempt to add to the folklore of famous Irish victories over Italy, the Netherlands and Germany.

O’Shea said: “These are the nights we want to have as a group. We’ve watched back those nights as fans, some of the lads have played in those and can show their expertise and knowledge and share that with us.

“But yes, we want to write our own history. We want to go out and put a good performance in and do the country proud.

“Every game is an opportunity, but when you come up against a side that are as good as France and played in a World Cup final recently, it’s a massive opportunity for ourselves.

“At the end of the day, we all want to play against the best and be the best at some stage and be the best we can be in our career, so games like these are games that the players really relish and look forward to.”

O’Shea admits he watched France’s thrilling World Cup final showdown with Argentina with added interest knowing he could be lining up against them at the Aviva Stadium just a few months later, but insists neither he nor his team-mates will be daunted by the task ahead.

France’s Kylian Mbappe scored a World Cup final hat-trick
France’s Kylian Mbappe scored a World Cup final hat-trick (Martin Rickett/PA)

Asked how difficult it will be to stop newly appointed skipper Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick in that game, he said: “At the end of the day, these are the best players in the world, it’s going to be a tough task.

“But if we do what we do and stay concentrated – and that’s the main thing, staying switched on. We can’t really let up. There’s no room for error in these situations so we have to give it our best.

“We’re all good players at the end of the day, we’re playing at a high level and if we all pull together in the same direction, I think that’s going to be massive as a team.

“It’s not going to take one individual to stop someone, it’s a team.”

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has a fitness doubt over skipper Seamus Coleman
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has a fitness doubt over skipper Seamus Coleman, right (John Walton/PA)

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is keeping his fingers crossed over skipper Seamus Coleman, who was not involved in Wednesday night’s 3-2 friendly victory over Latvia as a result of a thigh strain suffered during Everton’s 2-2 Premier League draw at Chelsea on Saturday.

Asked about Coleman’s influence, O’Shea said: “Seamus has been amazing for this country. He is a great human at the end of the day and as a footballer he has been unbelievable.

“He really is the leader in the group and instils that. He’s an unbelievable player as well and so it’s a great positive for us.”

