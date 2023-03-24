Ayr return to winning ways with confident victory against Cove Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ayr returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory against Cove Rangers in the cinch Championship.

The Honest Men went in front just seven minutes in when Chris Maguire teed up Daire O’Connor, who found the bottom corner.

Charlie Albinson then made a great save to deny Morgyn Neill an equaliser, but Ayr doubled their lead through Dipo Akinyemi’s strong strike into the corner in the 24th minute.

Maguire then provided another assist to set up Jayden Mitchell-Lawson for Ayr’s third of the evening, with the midfielder making no mistake to slot the ball home.