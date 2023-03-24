Nathan Shaw fires 10-man Inverness to victory against Partick Thistle By Press Association March 24 2023, 9.46pm Share Nathan Shaw fires 10-man Inverness to victory against Partick Thistle Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4252123/nathan-shaw-fires-10-man-inverness-to-victory-against-partick-thistle/ Copy Link Inverness secured a 1-0 win against Partick (Catherine Ivill/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Ten-man Inverness moved up to sixth in the cinch Championship after edging to a 1-0 win against Partick Thistle. Mark Ridgers kept Inverness in the game during the first half, tipping Brian Graham’s effort wide before being called into action just before half-time to deny Scott Tiffoney from inside the box. Inverness took the lead five minutes after the break when Jay Henderson’s low cross from the right found Nathan Shaw, who slotted the ball home. The hosts were then reduced to 10 men in the 55th minute when Sean Welsh was shown a straight red card but despite a flurry of chances, the Jags were unable to find the equaliser. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife 2 Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for… 3 Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2 4 Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn 5 Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee 6 New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’ 7 Child-punching thug forced Kirkcaldy store to close for two hours 8 Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes… 9 Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000… 10 Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station More from The Courier Dick Campbell salutes 'amazing Arbroath spirit' after handing them training ground dressing down Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown reveals how he was told he was St Johnstone's… John Potter praises 'incredible' effort from Kelty Hearts after hard-fought draw at Falkirk Missing Edinburgh teen may have travelled to Dundee 4 Falkirk v Kelty Hearts talking points as John Potter's men hold Bairns to… Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side stun leaders Queen's Park… Gillian Lord: April Fool's Day has been putting the 'fake' into fake news for… James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after… Friday court round-up — The £400 Big Mac Indie musician Jill Lorean makes solo debut in Montrose Editor's Picks Friday court round-up — The £400 Big Mac Angus licensing board grant off sales for re-opening of former Forfar supermarket Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1’s Big Weekend The Little Green Larder: We put Dundee’s zero waste meal kit to the test Listen: Stooshie podcast – Former SNP aide on ‘cautious’ Nicola Sturgeon, Green problems and how to bring the party together again John Swinney admits he’s been trying to quit since 2016… but Nicola Sturgeon wouldn’t let him Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000 tickets snapped up Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for Dundee Could ‘super crickets’ developed by Dundee scientists help tackle climate change? Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn Most Commented 1 Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum 2 Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole 3 SNP leadership race: Full list of who Tayside and Fife politicians are backing 4 Fife councillor's comments 'offensive' as he claims potholes are being left unfilled 5 New SNP chief executive vows to clear up party's 'tremendous mess' 6 Nicola Sturgeon says the SNP is 'not in a mess' during Loose Women appearance 7 John Swinney admits he's been trying to quit since 2016... but Nicola Sturgeon wouldn't let him 8 Dundee passenger's shock at brick thrown through bus window 9 More than 300 Dundee City Council staff to strike over outsourcing row 10 Dundee's Olympia searching for new manager amid continuing closure