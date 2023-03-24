Rob Page backs Aaron Ramsey to emulate Luka Modric in deeper midfield role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rob Page backs Aaron Ramsey to emulate Luka Modric in deeper midfield role

By Press Association
Rob Page, Aaron Ramsey and Luka Modric (PA)
Rob Page believes Aaron Ramsey can become Wales’ Luka Modric by operating effectively in a deeper midfield role.

Modric still dictates games for Croatia and Real Madrid at the age of 37, finding space in deep-lying areas and releasing forwards with sublime passing ability.

“I was watching Sky Sports News after the World Cup for Modric but he didn’t retire,” boss Page joked ahead of Wales’ opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Croatia in Split on Saturday.

Croatia v Brazil – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Quarter Final – Education City Stadium
Croatia captain Luka Modric has starred for his country for many years from a deep-lying midfield role (Mike Egerton/PA)

But Page is serious when he talks about Ramsey, appointed skipper in the wake of Gareth Bale’s retirement from football, evolving his game at the age of 32.

Ramsey built his reputation at Arsenal as a goal-scoring midfielder knowing when to perfectly time runs into the opponents’ penalty area.

But Page says Ramsey, who is enjoying a good season at Ligue 1 Nice, could be utilised differently in a campaign that sees Armenia, Croatia, Latvia, Turkey and Wales competing for two places available for the tournament in Germany.

“Aaron can play a multitude of positions,” Page said.

Wales Press Conference – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Main Media Centre – Thursday November 24th
Wales manager Rob Page, pictured, says new skipper Aaron Ramsey’s versatility is a major plus for his side (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“He played against a very athletic three in the World Cup against USA and looking at the distance covered, he matched them, he wasn’t left behind.

“We also used him in a deeper role in a two, he can do both.

“The frustration Aaron has at times is if he is not getting the ball he drops deeper and deeper, so it is keeping him disciplined.

“But he’s also the one capable of threading those passes to whoever we are going to play up front to run onto.”

Wales could not have asked for a tougher start in Group D to try and shake off their World Cup blues.

Wales scored only once – a Bale penalty – and finished bottom of their group in Qatar, and Page has turned to youth with Chris Gunter, Joe Allen and Jonny Williams also retiring from international football in recent months.

By contrast, Croatia once again defied huge odds at the World Cup to show that a country with only 3.9 million people can be a member of football’s elite.

The 2018 World Cup finalists finished third in Qatar – and the Croatia players will get a heroes’ homecoming in Split with commemorative scarves handed out to each supporter to wave and greet them.

Page said: “What they have done in the World Cup is no surprise because in major tournaments they do deliver.

“We have to be at our very best and we will. Some of our best performances were with youth against Holland and Belgium.

“We qualified for the World Cup and then had to go out to Holland three days later.

“The gamble that was forced upon to play some of the younger players, that was arguably one of our better performances.

“We will respect them because they are a very good team, but we have to try to be as positive as we can to get a result.”

