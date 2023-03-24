I never let England down but not winning Euros would be failure – Harry Maguire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

I never let England down but not winning Euros would be failure – Harry Maguire

By Press Association
Harry Maguire insists he still has influence on the Manchester United team (Jon Super/AP)
Harry Maguire insists he still has influence on the Manchester United team (Jon Super/AP)

Harry Maguire insists he has proven himself time and again for England and believes it would be a “failure” not to win Euro 2024.

The 30-year-old also feels he remains an influence at Manchester United despite falling out of favour at Old Trafford for large parts of the season.

The much-maligned centre-back was at fault for Italy’s goal as England won 2-1 in Naples on Thursday night to begin their Euro 2024 qualification campaign with three points.

England’s Harry Maguire in action against Italy
England’s Harry Maguire in action against Italy (Alessandro Garofalo/AP)

Maguire has always retained the faith of England boss Gareth Southgate and has started 14 of the last 16 games for his country, including every match at the World Cup in Qatar – where a quarter-final loss to France ended any hopes of glory.

While he has received plenty of criticism for his club performances, the United skipper maintains he has the quality to play at the top level.

“Obviously this season, I haven’t played as much as I’d like but, for my club, I feel like my form’s been good this year,” he said.

“I know people obviously look at me not playing but when I’ve played, I think in my last eight or nine starts for Manchester United we have won.

“I can’t remember losing a game for Manchester United, it must be the third week of the season. So my influence is still there. But of course I love playing for my country and in 50-odd caps I feel like I’ve never let my country down.

“I think in terms of minutes on the clock I played two games last week, two 90 minutes for Manchester United.

“I think last month I played four games, started four, so it’s probably as many as a lot of the lads in the dressing room, if not more.

“Listen, I want to play every game, I want to play every game for my club and my country.

“I feel like I’m good enough to play at a high level and I’ve proven that over the last five, six years now.

Asked if he feels properly appreciated, Maguire replied: “For England, yes, I do.

“Obviously, last season was difficult for the club but listen, I’ve proven myself to Gareth, who works with a wide range of centre-backs.

“He has the choice of all the English centre-backs in the country and every time I’m available, I’ve been in the team. I’m sure if you ask the rest of the lads they know what I bring to the team.

“I feel like I’m nearly 30 years old but I shouldn’t really need to prove myself at this level. I’ve made over 50 caps I’m England’s, top scoring defender.

“I’ve played nearly 200 times for Manchester United, I’ve captained the club for three years now but I do also understand that when you are the captain of Manchester United you do come under the most amount of scrutiny.

“Last season at club level, my performance was weren’t good enough, alongside everybody else at club level, not just myself.”

Maguire has been capped 54 times by England and seemingly remains integral to Southgate’s plans at the start of another tournament cycle.

The 30-year-old is one of the elder statesmen in the set-up and believes anything other than going one step further than Euro 2020 and bringing the European Championship trophy back from Berlin next summer would be a failure.

“We’re in a good place, we felt like it was in a good place at the World Cup,” he added.

“But these big tournaments are decided on the finest margins, I think we played really well in the World Cup and ultimately, we got knocked out to a good French team.

“However, they’ve proven over the years that they manage to get the job done better than England do.

“So it’s something that we’re working on. But of course, we have to look at our team now and our squad and we have so much talent and so many young players coming through.

“I think for me, at my age as well, 30 years old now and I’m with a mindset of, ‘if we don’t win the tournament, it’s been a failure’.

England’s Harry Maguire is consoled by manager Gareth Southgate
Maguire is consoled by manager Gareth Southgate following defeat at the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Obviously, we’ve got to qualify first – I mean it’s a tough group but that’s my mindset. I mean, I’ve been at three major tournaments now and I’ve come so close. So my mindset is obviously I believe that we have the players to win it.

“It’s just those fine margins weren’t with us in Qatar, that can happen in these major tournaments. I’m speaking on behalf of myself but I know from speaking to the other lads as well, they were really pleased that Gareth stayed.

“We’ve built something as a group and he’s been the leader of it. I must say that he’s been the one who’s given us hope and given us belief as a country to be successful in these major tournaments and I feel like for sure we benefit.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
2
Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
3
Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.
Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2
4
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox at London premiere of fourth series.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
5
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre will be acquired by retail tycoon Mike Ashley.
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
6
Diane Selbie in the Select Wallpaper shop in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
7
Mark Berturelli appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Child-punching thug forced Kirkcaldy store to close for two hours
8
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; James Stewart. Perth. Supplied by Facebook Date; 23/03/2023
Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes…
9
Lewis Capaldi is one of the headline acts. Image: Ian Bines/Shutterstock
Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000…
10
Glenrothes bus station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station

More from The Courier

Harry Maguire insists he still has influence on the Manchester United team (Jon Super/AP)
If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, you’ll…
Dick Campbell was delighted with Arbroath's win over Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell salutes 'amazing Arbroath spirit' after handing them training ground dressing down
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown has recovered from his recent injury. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown reveals how he was told he was St Johnstone's…
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
John Potter praises 'incredible' effort from Kelty Hearts after hard-fought draw at Falkirk
Police think Bartosz Skupien may have travelled to Dundee. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Edinburgh teen may have travelled to Dundee
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
4 Falkirk v Kelty Hearts talking points as John Potter's men hold Bairns to…
Dale Hilson celebrates his winner for Arbroath at Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side stun leaders Queen's Park…
A real attack by a great white shark. But have encounters been faked?
Gillian Lord: April Fool's Day has been putting the 'fake' into fake news for…
McPake and Mackay have turned things around at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after…
Harry Maguire insists he still has influence on the Manchester United team (Jon Super/AP)
Friday court round-up — The £400 Big Mac

Editor's Picks

Most Commented