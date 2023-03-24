Matt Beard left in belief over ‘crazy’ decision to disallow Liverpool goal

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liverpool manager Matt Beard branded his side’s disallowed goal as “crazy” after they were held to a 1-1 draw against Everton.

An entertaining Merseyside derby at Goodison Park saw the hosts take the lead in the 27th minute through Gabby George’s lofted strike before Katie Stengel levelled with a cool finish into the bottom corner in the 40th minute.

However, Liverpool thought they had the lead just after the break when Leighanne Robe stabbed home from close range, but her goal was disallowed for a foul and Beard was left in disbelief.

"Do you want to have another look at it?" "Not really no." 😠 Matt Beard says he thinks it was 'crazy' that Liverpool's second goal was disallowed. ❌ pic.twitter.com/jB7m7Lf6ii — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) March 24, 2023

He told Sky Sports post-match: “We should’ve won the game, I’ve just seen the disallowed goal and I can’t believe it to be perfectly honest with you. It’s crazy.

“We’ve had enough chances tonight to get the win anyway. That’s another decision like that that’s cost us three points.”

Liverpool had two chances in stoppage time, but Toffees goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan made two fantastic saves, clawing away Stengel’s effort from close range and tipping Ceri Holland’s shot wide.

“I thought we created numerous chances tonight,” Beard added.

A pulsating Merseyside derby under the lights 💡 Thank you for your fantastic away support ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TXzp49jr0N — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) March 24, 2023

“We just lacked that bit of composure in the final third, maybe if we have an extra touch or extra pass but I’m pleased with what we’ve created tonight.

“We frustrated Everton, Everton have put their bodies on the line tonight and I thought Courtney Brosnan was their best player by a country mile so I think we were unlucky not to win it.”

Gabby George’s strike had put Everton ahead and Toffees boss Brian Sorensen praised the captain post-match for her efforts.

Gabby George only scores screamers. Pass it on.pic.twitter.com/YSqabE12Q1 — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) March 24, 2023

He told Sky Sports: “Gabby George means a lot, for the club for the staff and she’s been here for many, many years and we always know what we’re getting from her, that’s what I really like.

“She’s also one of my captains and always showing in games like this that she’s going into the battles, putting her body on the line and you know what you’re going to get from her.

“She’s playing a bit higher today because of the way we’re playing the system, whatever position she’ll always perform.”