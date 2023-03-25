Man aims to break skateboarding world records in aid of mental health charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Man aims to break skateboarding world records in aid of mental health charity

By Press Association
(Paul Swain/PA)
(Paul Swain/PA)

A man hopes to break two skateboarding world records in one day to raise money for the charity Mind and encourage others with mental health conditions to use them as their “superpower”.

Ryan Swain, from Malton, North Yorkshire, has the backing of Olympic ski-jumper Eddie the Eagle for his attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the furthest distance travelled on skateboard in 12 hours and 24 hours.

The 32-year-old will be the first person to attempt the 12-hour record and will have to beat a minimum of 124 miles to claim the accolade.

Ryan Swain will attempt to break the 12-hour and 24-hour records (Paul Swain/PA)

The record for 24 hours is 261.8 miles, set by Andrew Andras in Florida in 2013.

Mr Swain is targeting 300 miles over the 24-hour period, with the attempts also having a deeper meaning for the avid skateboarder, who picked up the sport in 2002.

He lives with adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and is determined to use his love of the sport to raise awareness of mental health disorders.

Referring to ADHD as his “superpower”, he told the PA news agency: “Personally, I see ADHD as a culmination of all mental health disorders.

“Everything you can think of as a mental health disorder – it’s all merged into one with ADHD, so it’s incredibly difficult to live with it.

Ryan Swain is being supported by Team GB (Paul Swain)

“But you can use it as a superpower and channel it into, for instance, this world record attempt.

“I know for a fact that if anything is going to get me through it, it’ll be that energy, that ADHD, driving me through.”

He added that if he breaks the records, it will “hopefully inspire other people that are suffering ADHD, or any other mental health disorder, that things like this can be achieved”.

Mr Swain says his mental health condition and skateboarding are two aspects of his life that are “very misunderstood”.

“I think ADHD has been a lot like skateboarding for many years – both are a very misunderstood thing,” he said.

“Years ago, people used to look at skateboarding and didn’t take it very seriously. People would think it was something that only kids did, and it’s the same with ADHD.

Ryan Swain is raising money for the charity Mind (Lens Craft Photography/PA)

“People think ADHD is hyperactive and something that only children have, but it’s really not that – adult ADHD is a thing.”

Mr Swain, who is receiving support from Team GB for his world record attempts, took a short break from skateboarding, but picked up the sport again during the Covid-19 pandemic after his mental health plummeted.

“I started skateboarding in 2002 and have loved it ever since,” he said.

“I took a hiatus from it but, during the pandemic, when my mental health wasn’t so good, I picked up my skateboard again and that was the answer to all my problems during the lockdown.”

As well as skateboarding, the 32-year-old, who has identical twin daughters, Ivy and Isla, aged eight, is a motivational speaker on mental health and living with adult ADHD.

“I do a lot of motivational talks about [mental health]. I do a lot of fundraising and raising awareness about ADHD trying to inspire other people that just because you’ve got a mental health disorder, it doesn’t define you,” he said.

Ryan Swain says Eddie the Eagle is an inspiration for his world record attempt (Ryan Swain/PA)

“You can still achieve your dreams, your goals, your ambitions.”

He added that he has chosen Mind to fundraise for because it helps people with different mental health conditions, from anxiety and depression to “more intricate” disorders such as obsessive compulsive disorder, autism and Asperger’s.

So far, Mr Swain’s JustGiving page has raised more than £2,000 of his £5,000 goal.

He said he has been “overwhelmed” by the support, including from Michael Edwards – better known as Eddie the Eagle – who sent Mr Swain an encouraging video message.

“I was absolutely blown away and totally thrilled about Eddie backing me,” he added.

“I admire [Eddie the Eagle’s] determination. I certainly admire his courage to believe in something and he didn’t give up.”

Ryan Swain has set up a JustGiving page to raise funds (Paul Swain/PA)

Mr Swain has trained since early December to prepare for his challenge, going to the gym three to four times a week and following a gruelling regime ahead of the event.

This includes using the treadmill, cycling and rowing machines for an hour each to build stamina.

The training is necessary for Mr Swain to cover an average of 30 miles an hour, but he said sticking to the pace will be a “struggle”.

“This record is all about pace, and having ADHD is what I’m going to struggle with,” he said.

“I’m going to put in a lot of energy and lots of stamina, but it’s about balancing that stamina and using it to my advantage.”

While Mr Swain is keen to break the world record, his main aim is to raise awareness for Mind and help bring skateboarding to the forefront of mainstream sports.

“I’m not really getting hung up on the whole record thing – as long as I’m raising money and awareness for the charity, that’s all that matters,” he said.

“However, I do want to bring this record back for Great Britain. I think it will be amazing for skateboarding going forward in the future.”

The attempts will take place at Elvington Airfield in York on May 8.

To support Mr Swain’s cause, visit the JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ryanswain24hoursskate

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
2
Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
3
Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.
Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2
4
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox at London premiere of fourth series.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
5
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre will be acquired by retail tycoon Mike Ashley.
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
6
Diane Selbie in the Select Wallpaper shop in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
7
Mark Berturelli appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Child-punching thug forced Kirkcaldy store to close for two hours
8
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; James Stewart. Perth. Supplied by Facebook Date; 23/03/2023
Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes…
9
Lewis Capaldi is one of the headline acts. Image: Ian Bines/Shutterstock
Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000…
10
Glenrothes bus station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station

More from The Courier

(Paul Swain/PA)
If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, you’ll…
Dick Campbell was delighted with Arbroath's win over Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell salutes 'amazing Arbroath spirit' after handing them training ground dressing down
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown has recovered from his recent injury. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown reveals how he was told he was St Johnstone's…
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
John Potter praises 'incredible' effort from Kelty Hearts after hard-fought draw at Falkirk
Police think Bartosz Skupien may have travelled to Dundee. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Edinburgh teen may have travelled to Dundee
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
4 Falkirk v Kelty Hearts talking points as John Potter's men hold Bairns to…
Dale Hilson celebrates his winner for Arbroath at Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side stun leaders Queen's Park…
A real attack by a great white shark. But have encounters been faked?
Gillian Lord: April Fool's Day has been putting the 'fake' into fake news for…
McPake and Mackay have turned things around at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after…
(Paul Swain/PA)
Friday court round-up — The £400 Big Mac

Editor's Picks

Most Commented