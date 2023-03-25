On this day in 2010: Sir Chris Hoy wins 10th World Championship gold medal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2010: Sir Chris Hoy wins 10th World Championship gold medal

By Press Association
Sir Chris Hoy won gold in the World Championships (Tim Ireland/PA)
Sir Chris Hoy won gold in the World Championships (Tim Ireland/PA)

Sir Chris Hoy was crowned world champion for a 10th time on this day in 2010 after winning the men’s keirin at the Track World Cycling Championships in Copenhagen.

The then 34-year-old made it to the final despite crashing in his heat and then edged out Malaysia’s Azizulhasni Awang on the finish line to claim his second medal of the championships.

Hoy had already won bronze in the team sprint at the Ballerup Super Arena as he competed in his first major global event since winning three gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Cycling – Track Cycling World Championships – Day Two – Ballerup Super Arena
Hoy recovered from a crash in the qualifying rounds (Time Ireland/PA)

The success in Copenhagen marked a successful comeback after Hoy suffered a serious hip injury in a crash the previous year.

However, it was not all plain sailing for the Scot – after one false start in the heat, he was then blocked by Josiah Ng Onn Lam which led to him falling and taking out another rider, causing the race to stop.

Hoy said: “I certainly didn’t enjoy being dumped on my backside in the first round, that was out of order.

Cycling – Track Cycling World Championships – Day Two – Ballerup Super Arena
Chris Hoy celebrates his 10th world title (Time Ireland/PA)

“I was annoyed but thankfully I wasn’t hurt and got back on the bike.”

Hoy took his haul of world titles to 11 with another keirin victory in Melbourne in 2012 and later that year became Britain’s most successful Olympian in terms of gold medals won at the time.

At London 2012, he won the team sprint and keirin to take his tally to six Olympic gold medals, surpassing the five won by rower Sir Steve Redgrave.

Hoy’s Olympic record has since been eclipsed by Jason Kenny, who won his seventh gold medal when defending his keirin title at Tokyo 2020.

