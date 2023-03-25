A special event – Grace Prendergast could not believe how big the Boat Race is

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

A special event – Grace Prendergast could not believe how big the Boat Race is

By Press Association
Olympic champion Grace Prendergast won the 2022 Boat Race with Cambridge (Adam Davy/PA)
Olympic champion Grace Prendergast won the 2022 Boat Race with Cambridge (Adam Davy/PA)

Olympic champion Grace Prendergast admits she had no idea how big the Boat Race was until she rowed for Cambridge last year.

The New Zealander won gold in the coxless pair at the Tokyo 2020 Games, where she was also part of the Kiwis’ silver medal-winning women’s eight.

While an Olympic podium would seem for most the pinnacle of an athlete’s career, Prendergast encountered an alternate perspective when she began her master’s degree in business studies and occupied the seven-seat in the light blue boat.

“I was really caught off guard with the prestige around the campus,” the five-time world champion told the PA news agency.

Prendergast won gold and silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (
Grace Prendergast, left, won gold and silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (Danny Lawson/PA)

“I think for me telling people that I was in the blue boat got more of a ‘wow’ reaction than me saying I’d been to the Olympics, that I’d won the Olympics. That was insane for me. I was like, wow, this race is loved.

“People would be like, ‘you’re actually rowing for the university? Not the colleges? Like the actual university?’ and the reaction, and it just felt so cool that people really got into the excitement of it for months beforehand, ‘we can’t wait to come watch you at the Boat Race’, and it just brings everyone together.

“You’re getting letters from people that have done the Boat Race years and years ago, to all the different alumni reaching out. I think that’s when I really realised the history and tradition and everything that comes along with it and was like, ‘this is a very special event.’”

The 77th women’s Boat Race begins on the traditional Thames Championship Course at 4pm on Sunday, one hour before the 168th edition of the men’s.

Cambridge hope to claim the women's trophy for a sixth straight year
Cambridge hope to claim the women’s trophy for a sixth straight year (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Last year’s event boasted 13 Olympians across all four blue boats, while the 2023 competition is set to feature none as athletes set their sights on qualification for next summer’s Games in Paris.

The now-retired Prendergast’s influence nonetheless still lingers amongst the Cambridge women’s crew, who are hoping to win the trophy for a sixth consecutive year.

Perhaps no one feels it more than Caoimhe Dempsey.

The Cambridge University Boat Club women’s president will be the only returnee in either women’s blue boat, tasked with emulating the examples of Prendergast and fellow Cambridge Olympians Imogen Grant (Great Britain) and Ruby Tew (New Zealand), alongside club chair Annamarie Phelps, herself an Olympian and world champion.

“It’s so amazing,” said PhD student Dempsey, now in her fourth season.

“In what other situation would a university athlete like myself, who has some accolades, but you’re never going to get that when you have the best rower in the world sitting right in front of you?

“That’s the amazing thing about the Boat Race is that it brings together such a mix of people. It was the best year of my life, I learned so much from them and it’s so different to what you learn from a coach, having someone in the boat that can feel what is going on and give you that athlete-to-athlete perspective. I feel immensely lucky.”

Wicklow-born Dempsey, who switches from six-seat to stroke this year, is looking forward to the new challenge of stepping up as a leader when her crew take to the Tideway.

She added: “It’s nerve-wracking a bit. I’ve seen how important and how much of a positive impact you can have in this position on other people.

“It’s an honour to feel like you could have that kind of an impact, and I feel like I’m hopefully doing that in a good way. But, yeah, it’s big shoes to fill.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police at the back of the Keillor Centre in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after Dundee city centre assault
2
Diane Selbie in the Select Wallpaper shop in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
3
Police vehicles outside White's Bar. Image: Supplied
Dundee street cordoned off after incident in city pub
4
Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
5
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
6
Glenrothes bus station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station
7
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Banned driver Picture shows; Shea Donnelly. Facebook. Supplied by Facebook Date; 24/03/2023
Banned Fife driver who led police on 110mph chase is caught back behind wheel
8
One of the wonderful cabins at Outfield Farm. Image: Sean Mulholland.
Outfield Farm: Beautiful architect designed cabins with hot tubs and wood burners in Carse…
9
The former Pittenweem Inn. Image: Auction House Scotland.
Historic Pittenweem Inn building to be sold at auction
10
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox at London premiere of fourth series.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
3

More from The Courier

Enduring Dundee band, Spare Snare.
Spare Snare, lasting success and proudly Dundee born
Cardle is hoping to continue playing next season. Image: SNS.
Kelty Hearts haven't done themselves justice' this season as Joe Cardle eyes another year…
Dylan Tait and Dale Hilson celebrate Arbroath's late winner at Queen's Park. Image: SNS
4 Arbroath talking points as Angus side boost survival hopes with stunning win at…
Tartan at V&A Dundee runs from April 1, 2023.
V&A Dundee: Tartan fever as exhibition celebrates 'pattern of contradictions' and 'woven psychedelia'
Grand National winner One For Arthur with Kinross trainer Lucinda Russell. Image: Ian Rutherford/PA Wire.
Kinross based Grand National winner One For Arthur dies
David Harewood with John Amos. Image: Milk and Honey Productions/Ian Watts
Paul Whitelaw: This week's TV highlights include the return of Succession and Bear Grylls…
Giovanni Pernice Anton Du Beke in Anton and Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily
TELLYBOX: From simple Sicily to a sensitive look at the Holy Land
Being organised about everything is not always Lesley's strong point.
LESLEY HART: Organised? Me? Not likely, and never on a Sunday
The line of cairns of Caisteal Dubh.
WALK THIS WAY: Perthshire's mysterious Black Castle
The clocks go forward tomorrow, spring is on its way, it's time for spring cleaning.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's spring, and I have sprung

Editor's Picks

Most Commented